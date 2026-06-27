California State Parks Arrests Suspect in Connection with Old-Growth Redwood Poaching at Humboldt Redwoods State Park

Contact:

Alyssa Barry

Supervising Ranger

(707) 946-2312







Image captured via remote surveillance shows two suspects poachingold-growth redwood parts from a downed tree earlier this year.

WEOTT— California State Park Peace Officers (rangers) arrested a suspect in connection with the recent theft of old-growth redwood from Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Christopher David Guffie, 63, of McKinleyville, was taken into custody on June 10 and booked at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on multiple felony charges, including PC 487(a) Grand Theft. The second suspect, caught on remote camera, has been identified. State Parks submitted an arrest warrant through Humboldt County’s District Attorney’s Office and is on the lookout for the second suspect.

Investigators estimate that the value of the public resources stolen from Mattole Road in Humboldt Redwoods State Park exceeds $32,000. In addition to the extensive damage done to the forest floor by the suspect’s vehicle, the removal of an old-growth log prevents those crucial nutrients from being provided to the forest over hundreds of years.

State Parks would like to thank the public for their assistance with identifying these suspects. Following reports from the public, State Park rangers were able to execute two search warrants related to the theft and damage of natural resources.

State Parks would also like to thank the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.



Image captured in April 2026 shows the damage from redwood poaching at Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Photo from California State Parks.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.