Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,650 in the last 365 days.

The North Dakota Attorney General issued an opinion to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs

June 26, 2026

Media Contact: Suzie Weigel, 701.328.2210

Request:         Kelly Volk requested an opinion from this office under N.D.C.C. § 44-04-21.1 asking whether the North Dakota Department of Veterans’ Affairs (Veterans’ Affairs) failed to provide requested reports from a database or failed to timely respond to the request for reports, and thereby violated N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18.

CONCLUSIONS
1. Veterans’ Affairs complied with N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18 by providing the responsive reports that existed within its custody or possession, and it was not obligated to create reports that did not exist.
2. Veterans’ Affairs failed to comply with N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18(8) by failing to provide an acknowledgment of a request and for failing to provide records within a reasonable time.


The existing records have been provided to Ms. Volk. Therefore, there are no further corrective measures to be taken by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Link to opinion

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The North Dakota Attorney General issued an opinion to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.