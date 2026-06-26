The North Dakota Attorney General issued an opinion to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs

June 26, 2026

Media Contact: Suzie Weigel, 701.328.2210

Request: Kelly Volk requested an opinion from this office under N.D.C.C. § 44-04-21.1 asking whether the North Dakota Department of Veterans’ Affairs (Veterans’ Affairs) failed to provide requested reports from a database or failed to timely respond to the request for reports, and thereby violated N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18.

CONCLUSIONS

1. Veterans’ Affairs complied with N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18 by providing the responsive reports that existed within its custody or possession, and it was not obligated to create reports that did not exist.

2. Veterans’ Affairs failed to comply with N.D.C.C. § 44-04-18(8) by failing to provide an acknowledgment of a request and for failing to provide records within a reasonable time.



The existing records have been provided to Ms. Volk. Therefore, there are no further corrective measures to be taken by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Link to opinion

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