Grant Calls for Fair Contract That Reflects the Value of Michigan’s Home Care Workers

LANSING, Mich., June 26, 2026 — As SEIU Healthcare continues contract negotiations with employers to secure fair wages and stronger benefits for personal care aides, state Rep. Kristian Grant (D-Grand Rapids) released the following statement:

“Home care workers provide essential care and support to some of our most vulnerable residents, including our elders and people with disabilities. Their work helps individuals remain safe, independent, and connected to their communities while living in their own homes. Caring for others in this way is not easy. It requires compassion, skill, and commitment to serving others. Home care workers deserve our respect, our recognition, and the support needed to continue this vital work.

“It is my hope that as contract negotiations continue and the budget discussions move forward, we support our home care industry. Reaching a fair agreement is important for those who provide care every day and also ensures that Michigan can recruit and retain the workforce needed to meet the growing demand for home-based care.”