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Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 26, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 26, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: La Ceiba Foods Latin Market Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) La Colonia, Selectos Latinos, Clover Hill Product Description: Product Description Soft Ricotta Cheese, Mexican Cottage Cheese

Company Announcement

June 26, 2026, – La Ceiba Foods Latin Market Inc. is conducting a recall of Requesón Salvadoreño (Salvadoran Cottage Cheese) and Requesón Mexicano (Mexican Cottage Cheese) products marketed under the La Colonia and Selectos Latinos brands, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may have short-lived symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirth in pregnant women.

The affected products were distributed to supermarkets, retail stores and restaurants in the states of Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

La Ceiba Foods recalls the below identified affected products from the market. This recall includes all lots/batches within expiry.

Brand Product UPC Size Date of Distribution EXP Date La Colonia Salvadoreno Requeson,

Soft Ricotta Cheese 736846383099 14 oz 05/11/2026-

06/01/2026 07/10/2026 Selectos

Latinos Requeson Salvadoreno,

Ricotta Style Salvadorean

Style Cheese 767787984526 16 oz 05/11/2026-

06/01/2026 07/10/2026 Selectos

Latinos Requeson Mexicano,

Mexican Cottage Cheese 767787984519 16 oz 05/11/2026-

06/01/2026 07/10/2026 Clover Hill Buket of Requeson 18 lb 05/11/2026-

06/01/2026 07/10/2026

This recall was initiated after La Ceiba Foods was notified of a recall action by its supplier, Clover Hill Dairy, following the identification of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes in products manufactured at the facility. Additionally, the FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multi-state, multi-year outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to requeson, a soft cheese like ricotta, manufactured by Clover Hill Dairy, LLC of Mechanicsville, MD. Twelve illnesses and one death have been reported to date.

Consumers are advised not to consume, sell, or serve the recalled products. Products must be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, on behalf of Clover Hill Dairy, at 240-528-8850 extension 327, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time).

La Ceiba Foods sincerely regrets any inconvenience this recall may cause its customers and reaffirms its commitment to food safety and the quality of its products. The company continues to work closely with its suppliers and regulatory authorities to ensure the safety of the products it distributes.

Link to FDA Advisory