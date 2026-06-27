Q2 2026 Highlight: Elephant Robotics Took Intelligent Robots and Educational Solutions to Eight Global Stages

Elephant Robotics showcased AI robots, embodied intelligence, and STEM education solutions across 8 global events in Q2 2026.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for robotics, AI, and intelligent automation continues to grow, international conferences and exhibitions play an increasingly important role in connecting researchers, educators, developers, and industry leaders. In the 2nd quarter of 2026, Elephant Robotics showcased its latest innovations at 8 major global events, including the 2026 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) in Vienna, the 64th Higher Education Expo China (HEEC) in Nanchang, the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, the Global Sources Consumer Technology & Innovation Show, FAIR Plus 2026, the 7th Shenzhen Global AI Expo (GAIE), the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF), and the 2026 United Nations Chinese Language Day in Geneva.Within the academic and research community, Elephant Robotics strengthened its global presence at ICRA 2026, held from June 1–5 and organized by the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society. At the event, the company showcased a range of robotics solutions for education, research, and real-world applications, highlighting how accessible robotics platforms can support hands-on learning, embodied AI development, and automation research. Visitors explored a diverse portfolio of products, including the myArm series of embodied intelligence robots, the dual-arm semi-humanoid robot Mercury B1 , the 6-DOF collaborative robot myCobot Pro 450, a compound mobile robot combining myAGV and mechArm 270, and the Portable Artificial Intelligence Educational Workstation. A key highlight was a live demonstration of the myArm M750 autonomously folding clothes. Powered by advanced perception and precise motion control, the robot completed the task with remarkable accuracy and stability, attracting strong interest from researchers, educators, and industry professionals. The demonstration also sparked discussions on embodied AI, robotic perception, autonomous manipulation, and the future of intelligent service robots.The company also participated in the 64th HEEC, one of China's leading higher education events. The company's booth attracted more than 5,000 visitors, including educators, researchers, and academic professionals interested in AI and robotics education. At the exhibition, Elephant Robotics showcased a comprehensive range of educational robotics solutions for AI experimentation, robotics teaching, research training, and hands-on STEM learning. Featured products included the myAGV Compound Robot Intelligent Logistics Kit, the myArm series of embodied intelligence robots, the Artificial Intelligence Kit for myCobot 320, the Mercury Humanoid Robot Series, the Portable AI Educational Workstation, and several 6-axis collaborative robot arms, including myCobot Pro 450, myCobot 280, and mechArm 270. The company also unveiled 2 upcoming robots and demonstrated an advanced compound robot system built on the 6-DOF cobot myCobot Pro 630 and robot vehicle myAGV Pro. Among the highlights, the myAGV Compound Robot Intelligent Logistics Kit drew significant attention for its realistic smart logistics training environment. Integrating mobile robots, robotic arms, machine vision, conveyor systems, and ROS-based control, the solution supports applications such as item recognition, autonomous transportation, intelligent sorting, SLAM mapping, navigation, obstacle avoidance, and path planning. Designed for vocational education and laboratory training, it helps learners develop practical skills in intelligent logistics automation and mobile robotics.Beyond the academic and education sectors, Elephant Robotics further expanded its international presence by participating in 2 technology exhibitions in Hong Kong in April. It showcased 2 educational solutions, the 13-DOF semi-humanoid robot Mercury B1, and the metaAnimal series of bionic robotic companions, featuring metaCat, metaDog, metaPanda, and the upcoming metaBunny. The company’s lifelike robot pets and dual-arm robot attracted strong visitor engagement. The metaAnimal series is designed to provide companionship and emotional interaction through lifelike movements, touch-responsive behaviors, and interactive communication. These robots offer an alternative for individuals unable to care for traditional pets due to allergies, busy lifestyles, or physical limitations, while also providing emotional support for seniors, children, and individuals with special needs. Meanwhile, Mercury B1 demonstrated advanced human-robot interaction capabilities through its dual-arm system, touchscreen interface, AI computing power, and 3D vision system. It performed tasks such as object recognition, coordinated manipulation, and real-time interaction, highlighting its potential for applications in education, research, and commercial use.Following its Hong Kong tour, Elephant Robotics continued its presence in Shenzhen through 3 major exhibitions: the 7th GAIE, FAIR Plus, and ICIF. At these events, the company’s Embodied Intelligence Lab Solution attracted strong interest from universities, research institutions, and AI developers. Built around the myArm M750, the solution integrates high-precision actuators, machine vision systems, and intelligent control technologies to support embodied AI research and experimentation. It can simulate human-like dual-arm operations and autonomously perform complex tasks such as folding clothes and washing dishes, demonstrating advanced capabilities in perception, decision-making, and manipulation. Another highlight was the Portable AI Workstation, a suitcase-style, highly integrated teaching platform designed for fast deployment. With its modular quick-plug architecture, it can be easily used in classrooms, laboratories, training centers, and exhibitions, providing a flexible and practical solution for robotics and AI education.Alongside its technology-focused exhibitions, Elephant Robotics was also invited to participate in the 2026 United Nations Chinese Language Day, an international platform promoting cultural exchange and global understanding. At the event, the company showcased its lifelike robot companions, metaCat and metaPanda. By replicating the appearance, sounds, and behaviors of real animals, these robot pets provide companionship and emotional support while reducing the challenges of traditional pet ownership. Beyond product development, Elephant Robotics has also donated multiple metaAnimal robots to elderly care facilities and rehabilitation centers for children with special needs. These initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to social impact and its efforts to bring comfort, engagement, and emotional connection through companion robotics.Through its participation in 8 international events spanning academic research, higher education, consumer technology, artificial intelligence, and cultural exchange, Elephant Robotics gained valuable insights into evolving market demands while strengthening connections with educators, researchers, developers, technology enthusiasts, and global partners. Looking ahead, Elephant Robotics will continue to engage with the global robotics community at IROS 2026 in Pittsburgh. As the company approaches its 10th anniversary, it will also launch a series of celebratory activities, inviting partners, customers, and users worldwide to join this important milestone and help shape the next decade of robotics innovation.

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