Chairman Guthrie, Health Vice Chair Harshbarger, Congresswoman Miller-Meeks Lead Site Visit to Iowa Hospitals to Highlight Benefits of the Rural Health Transformation Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, along with Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Health, and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (IA-01), led a site visit to Washington County Hospital & Clinics (WCHC) and the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center to better understand the ways in which hospitals are benefitting from the investments of the Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program.

Iowa is the first state in the nation to fully allocate its Year 1 funds from the $50 billion RHT Program. The state received $209 million for the first year of funding. During the tour of WCHC, members were able to see firsthand how RHT funding is modernizing the way rural communities deliver care.

"In the Working Families Tax Cuts, [...] we created this fund-$50 billion dollars-and immediately, Dr. Miller-Meeks-with her background in health care and serving the people of Iowa-latched onto this and brought the Iowa Hospital Association together," said Chairman Guthrie. "Under her leadership, [she] became the leader in the country in transforming rural health care, [...] to help hospitals move to the future."

"Iowa has been on the forefront and first in the nation in dispensing Rural Health Transformation fund grants. Part of this is helping to socialize this among representatives and Chair Guthrie, as the Chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, has a lot of information he'll be able to take back to [help] improve the program, and also let other states know what they can do in order to get their applications in and accepted," said Congresswoman Miller-Meeks.

Part of WCHC's application process for the RHT funding included plans to get a new CT machine, which has better electronic services and more efficient digitization. Last Friday, WCHC was notified that they were awarded the funding to be able to purchase the new equipment, as well as technical upgrades for existing equipment.

"There is a lot in the RHT that is going to be very valuable to hospitals to keep patients in their community, give patients higher quality care, [expand] access to better services that they haven't been able to deliver before in the past, and also to take care of high-severity patients, which then can be kept in their local community," said Congresswoman Miller-Meeks.

After the tour, members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce sat down with health leaders in Iowa, including Kevin Kincaid, CEO of Knoxville Hospital & Clinics; Todd Patterson, CEO of WCHC; Kevin DeRonde, CEO of Mahaska Health; Matt Ives, CEO and CFO of Keokuk County Health Center; and Stephan Schomer, MD, Chief Medical Officer of WCHC, with the leaders applauding the carefully crafted policy, which ensures the seamless application and nuanced guidelines for obtaining and deploying the funding.

The Members of Congress also traveled to the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center, where they met with state health and university officials to discuss RHT Program implementation, learned more about the Iowa Maternal Health Innovation Grant Simulation-Based Education Program, and toured the Child Health Specialty Clinic-specifically exploring the use of telehealth to administer Children's Psychiatry care.



See Below for Additional Coverage of the Site Visit:

READ: "Congresswoman Miller-Meeks and Chairman of Energy and Commerce hosted by WCHC," Southeast Iowa Union, June 24, 2026

READ: "WCHC Hosts Congresswoman Miller-Meeks and Energy and Commerce Committee Chair," KCII Radio, June 24, 2026