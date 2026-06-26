Missouri Updates Movement Requirements for Animals from States with NWS Infested Zones

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) –Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg, DVM updated animal movement requirements for animals coming into Missouri from states with New World Screwworm infested zones. Effective immediately, these changes shorten how far in advance Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) must be completed and alter entry permit requirements.

Animal movement into Missouri:

Any domestic animal originating from a state with an infested zone, but not within an infested zone, can enter Missouri with a Certificate of Veterinary inspection (CVI) completed within 14 days of entry that includes the statement “All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation and have not originated from or transited through a NWS infested zone.” Non-electronic CVIs require an entry permit from MDA.

that includes the statement “All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation and have not originated from or transited through a NWS infested zone.” Any domestic animal originating from within an infested zone must meet the movement requirements for the state of origin and obtain an entry permit from the Missouri State Veterinarian’s office and a CVI that includes the statement “All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation.” Documentation authorizing movement outside of the infested zone must be provided prior to permitting.

The Missouri New World Screwworm joint working group, led by Dr. Strubberg, continues to closely monitor the New World Screwworm situation. These changes in animal movement requirements were made in response to recent additional NWS detections in the U.S.

For questions about animal movement into Missouri, to obtain a permit or provide documentation authorizing movement from an infested zone, contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division at animal.health@mda.mo.gov or (573) 751-3377.

While there are currently no cases of NWS in Missouri, producers and animal owners are reminded of steps they can take to protect their animals from the threat of New World Screwworm.

Prepare.

Develop and implement strong fly and tick protocol for animals.

Develop and implement strong biosecurity measures.

Develop a strong working relationship with your local veterinarian.

Clean, treat and cover open wounds.

Register your farm for a premises ID so the Missouri Department of Agriculture can notify you if NWS is confirmed in your area.

If NWS is detected in Missouri, when possible, delay practices which cause skin openings such as castration, dehorning or branding. Thoroughly treat areas where these practices are performed.

Inspect.

Regularly monitor animals for signs of infection or maggots, especially around areas of castration, dehorning, branding, umbilical site, scrapes, lesions or a tick-feeding site.

For animals that have traveled from near infested zones, perform additional monitoring for at least 7 days.

Know the signs: Bloody or light-colored drainage from a cut or wound. A cut or wound that rapidly enlarges for seemingly no reason. White or cream-colored runny substance (the eggs) in and around a wound. Presence of fly larvae (maggots) in wounds. Irritated behavior and signs of pain. Head shaking. Reduced appetite. Fever and other signs of secondary infection. Foul odor or smell of decay.



Act.

If you see a live animal with signs of infestation, report it immediately.

For livestock, contact your local veterinarian or the MDA Animal Health Division at (573) 751-3377.

For pets, contact your local veterinarian, who will work with the MDA Animal Health Division.

For wildlife, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation at (573) 522-0142 or report it online.

To receive New World Screwworm updates in Missouri, sign up online.

It is important to note that NWS detection does not impact food safety and the U.S. food supply is safe.

For more information about the NWS, visit the Missouri New World Screwworm website.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department’s website.

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