President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing remarks at ninth Summit of the Southern African Customs Union

Your Majesty, Your Excellencies,

Honourable Ministers

Members of the SACU Council,

Executive Secretary of SACU, Mr Dumisani Masilela,

Officials,

This has been a productive Summit. We conducted our discussions in a frank and open manner, which enabled us to reach consensus on the key strategic issues on our Agenda.

I wish to express my appreciation to Your Majesty and Your Excellencies for your contributions and guidance.

The 9th Summit reflected on the regional and global developments that have an impact on the SACU economic agenda. These developments include the changing trade climate and the rise in protectionist measures.



We considered a Report from the SACU Council of Ministers and endorsed the recommendations from the SACU Ministerial Retreat held on the 24th of June 2026 here in Cape Town.

We also noted progress on the implementation of the SACU Strategic Plan for the period 2022-2027.

The Summit noted that work in areas such as industrialisation, investment promotion and export promotion has greatly advanced.

There has also been progress in trade facilitation, logistics and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

On the industrialisation pillar, work has commenced on fertilizers, agro-chemicals and seed production.

Work is also advanced on the auto and battery value chains. A regional investment roundtable is planned later this year to mobilise investment.

The regional joint enforcement operations targeting illicit tobacco and tobacco products have yielded significant results. This includes the seizure of illicit goods, arrests, penalties and the recovery of excise duties and Value Added Tax.

We have also noted that work is being initiated on the critical sectors of automotives and minerals beneficiation, as well as development of a long-term strategy on industrialisation.

All SACU Member States are implementing the tariff concessions under the African Continental Free Trade Area. We agreed on the need for an export strategy to enhance intra-Africa trade and ensure better use of all trade agreements.

We also emphasised the need to fast-track trade negotiations to diversify markets and build resilience in the context of geopolitical tensions and shifts in global trade.

We noted the progress made in the development of a financing mechanism for cross-border industrialisation and infrastructure projects.

The Summit further noted and commended our efforts to diversify trade as a resilience-building strategy.

The Summit emphasised the need for a unified approach to preserve our Union.



The Summit commends the Council of Ministers on the progress in the implementation of the Strategic Plan.

We must now redouble our efforts and avail the requisite human and financial resources to the Secretariat to achieve the objectives and milestones we have set for ourselves.

We have guided the Council of Ministers to finalise the SACU re-imagination process.

This is critical if we are to have a SACU that can respond to the current challenges facing the global economy and leverage the opportunities that arise.

South Africa’s term as the Chair of SACU ends on the 14th of July 2026.

I am honoured to have served as the Chairperson of the Summit. It is my hope that the progress registered during South Africa’s tenure will provide a solid foundation to move us forward.

Allow me to congratulate His Excellency President Boko as the incoming Chairperson of the SACU Summit.

We pledge our continued support, Your Excellency, as you take over and steer us in this important role.

We trust in your stewardship as SACU navigates the challenging times.

We thank you all for honouring our invitation to this Summit and wish you safe journeys as you return home.

I thank you.