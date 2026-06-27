Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Visit to South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Centre

Chairperson,

Distinguished Executives of the South Africa Commodity Centre,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Thank you for meeting with us today and for the important work you continue to undertake in strengthening commercial and economic relations between South Africa and China.

South Africa values institutions that create practical mechanisms for expanding trade, attracting investment, and facilitating business partnerships. The South Africa Commodity Centre represents exactly this type of strategic platform.

We are encouraged by the vision of SACC as a comprehensive China–South Africa economic cooperation hub that promotes two-way trade, industrial collaboration, and market integration.

Your investment in a permanent South Africa National Pavilion demonstrates confidence in South Africa's products, industries, and long-term economic potential.

We note the significant opportunities being developed through your four core business areas:

Two-way commodity exhibition and trade

Cross-border e-commerce

Industrial incubation

Skills and talent development.

South Africa possesses a rich portfolio of products and industries that align strongly with growing demand in China, including:

Critical minerals and mineral beneficiation

Agricultural products and agro-processing

Premium wines and beverages

Citrus, avocados, and fresh produce

Seafood and aquaculture products

Jewellery and precious metals

Advanced manufacturing and industrial products.

We are particularly interested in expanding market access opportunities for South African exporters and strengthening participation by South African companies in digital commerce platforms and integrated supply chains.

The Centre's focus on cross-border e-commerce and digital trade presents exciting opportunities for South African SMEs and exporters seeking direct access to Chinese consumers and business partners.

We would welcome further collaboration in developing e-commerce channels, digital trade platforms and market-entry programmes that support South African businesses.

We are equally encouraged by your industrial incubation and talent development initiatives, which support enterprise growth, knowledge sharing and skills transfer between our two countries.

South Africa views SACC as a strategic platform capable of supporting broader cooperation in investment promotion, manufacturing partnerships, industrial development, and value-added trade.

I therefore invite the South Africa Commodity Centre and its partner enterprises to participate in the next South Africa Investment Conference and engage directly with investment opportunities across priority sectors of our economy.

I also encourage your investors and business partners to explore opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, which provides access to one of the world's largest emerging markets and positions South Africa as a gateway to the African continent.

Finally, I encourage your organisation and affiliated companies to work closely with InvestSA and our One Stop Shop mechanisms, which are specifically designed to facilitate investment establishment, resolve bottlenecks and accelerate project implementation.

We look forward to strengthening this partnership and creating new opportunities for trade, investment and shared prosperity between South Africa and China.

Thank you, Xie Xie.

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