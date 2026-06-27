Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli: 10th Annual Ephraim Mogale Career Expo

Programme Director Cllr Rebecca Lenstsoane,

Organisers of the Expo led by Sello Malatji

Deputy Minister, Dr Regina Mhaule,

Hon Member of Parliament Ms Joy Maimela,

Executive Mayor of Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality Cllr Moimana,

Educators and Community Leaders,

Representatives of the Private Sector and Civil Society,

Learners present

Programme Director,

Happy birthday to the Mayor of Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality. We will not ask how old the mayor is, but we certainly wish him many more years of service and leadership. Allow me to acknowledge all councillors present, our distinguished guests, representatives from the Department of Basic Education, educators, organisers of this Career Expo, and most importantly, the learners gathered here today. I also wish to recognise the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education. She plays a critical role in overseeing the work of the Department of Basic Education and ensuring that learners across South Africa receive quality education, textbooks on time, and the support they need to succeed.

My name is Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, Deputy Minister in the Presidency. In simple terms, that means I work in the Office of the President, and it is a privilege to be with you here today.

Today is a significant day in the history of our country. Exactly 71 years ago, on 26 June 1955, the Freedom Charter was adopted at the Congress of the People in Kliptown. The Freedom Charter became the foundation upon which our democratic Constitution was built. It was there that ordinary South Africans declared that "The People Shall Govern" and affirmed their vision of a free, equal, and democratic society. This year is also significant because we celebrate 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, the supreme law of our land. The Constitution protects our rights, guides our democracy, and reminds us of our responsibilities as citizens.

Career expos are much more than events on a calendar. They are opportunities that can change lives. I know this from personal experience. I became interested in journalism after attending an event where I came across a newspaper. I became curious about how stories are written, edited, printed, and distributed. That curiosity eventually led me to study journalism. Today, I hope this Career Expo sparks that same curiosity in each of you. As you walk through the exhibition stands, ask questions. Explore careers you may never have considered before. Learn about bursaries, training opportunities, entrepreneurship, and higher education. Allow your imagination to be awakened.

Many of you attend no-fee schools. Some people may see that as a disadvantage. I do not. Over the past 32 years of democracy, South Africa has made significant progress in expanding access to quality education and opportunities for young people. Next year, many of you will enter universities, colleges, and training institutions. You will sit in classrooms alongside students from different backgrounds and different parts of the country. What will determine your success is not where you come from, but your commitment, discipline, and determination. I stand before you today as someone who attended a township school. Others standing here come from village schools. Yet today we serve our country in positions of leadership. That should tell you one thing: your background does not define your future.

Success begins with discipline. Discipline is reflected in how you conduct yourself, how seriously you take your studies, how you respect your teachers, and how committed you are to achieving your goals. Good results do not happen by chance. They require consistency, hard work, and sacrifice. The future you want starts with the choices you make today.

One of the most important messages I want to leave with you today is this: apply now. Applications for universities, TVET colleges and other institutions of higher learning are already open. Do not wait for your final matric results before applying. Submit your applications now. Secure your student number. As your marks improve through the year, you can update your application accordingly. If you wait until January, many programmes may already be full. We want every learner here today to leave matric knowing that they have already taken the first step towards their future.

This year is also an election year. Many of you are already 18 years old or will soon reach voting age. Every councillor, mayor, Member of Parliament, Minister, and President serves because citizens exercised their democratic right to vote. I encourage each of you to register to vote through the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Participating in democracy is not only about voting; it is about shaping the future of your community, your province, and your country. Who knows? The next mayor, minister, member of parliament or even president may very well be sitting in this audience today.

As I conclude, I want to thank each of you for being here today. Do not see this Career Expo as simply a day away from the classroom. See it as an opportunity to invest in your future. Be curious. Ask questions. Explore possibilities. Learn about bursaries, careers, and opportunities. Most importantly, believe in your potential. We must continue changing the narrative of our communities, our schools, our municipality, our province, and our country.

The future of South Africa is sitting under this tent today.

Go out and make that future a reality.

I thank you

#GovZAUpdates