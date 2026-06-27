6/26/26 – KAʻŪPŪLEHU MARINE RESERVE REOPENING DELAYED UNTIL LATER THIS YEAR

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

KAʻŪPŪLEHU MARINE RESERVE REOPENING DELAYED UNTIL LATER THIS YEAR

Below the surface at Kaʻūpūlehu. Photo credit: Kaikea Nakachi

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAIʻI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) and its community partners are completing the final steps needed to reopen the Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Reserve on Hawaiʻi Island while protecting the significant gains of the 10-year closure. The reopening is now anticipated to be the end of 2026.

The reserve has been closed to the harvesting of marine life since 2016 to allow depleted coral reefs and fish populations to recover – known as the community-driven “Try Wait” rest period. Although the reserve was eligible to reopen as early as July 2026 the community partners, in collaboration with DLNR-DAR’s marine biologists, have determined additional time is needed to finalize the Kaʻūpūlehu Fisheries Management Plan, develop implementation strategies and complete a co-management agreement.

“Hui Kahuwai remains committed to reopening the area to fishing in 2026 and continues to participate in discussions regarding implementation of the Fisheries Management Plan, including outreach materials, education and co-management efforts,” said Hui Kahuwai Executive Director Rebecca Most. “We have been inspired by the return of ʻāina momona to these waters and want to make sure it can feed the community in a sustainable way for the long term.”

Biological monitoring indicates the 10-year closure has produced substantial ecological benefits. Surveys have documented resource fish (species commonly harvested for food) increasing in biomass by as much as 200% in some areas. Additional information about monitoring results and data analysis is available on the DLNR-DAR website.

“We want to make sure the gains from the ‘Try Wait’ period are preserved while also ensuring people are able to fish responsibly in this important place,” said DAR West Hawaiʻi Aquatic Biologist Chris Teague. “It’s important to take the necessary time to collaborate with our partners on the best management tools to achieve those goals.”

The Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Reserve protects a 3.6-mile stretch of coastline, extending from the shoreline to a depth of 120 feet. The reserve was established after decades of community-led stewardship efforts to restore marine resources and ensure a sustainable fishery for future generations.

For the past 10 years, the Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Life Advisory Committee (KMLAC), whose members include area kūpuna, representatives from stakeholder groups and Hui Kahuwai, the nonprofit stewardship organization created by KMLAC, have worked closely with DAR and other partners. Their efforts have resulted in a fisheries management plan designed to support sustainable harvesting once the area reopens.

Hui Kahuwai has conducted extensive community outreach through more than 250 meetings and events, gathering recommendations from ʻohana, local fishers, West Hawaiʻi residents, researchers and educators. Multiple drafts of the fisheries management plan and proposed administrative rules have been shared for public review since 2023, including DLNR-DAR public scoping meetings in June 2025.

In February, the Board of Land and Natural Resources approved moving forward with public hearings on the proposed Kaʻūpūlehu Fisheries Management Area. DAR conduted two public hearings in April. While most testimony supported the proposed management area and accompanying rules, additional time is needed to incorporate public feedback and complete the implementation framework before reopening the fishery.

“On behalf of DLNR, DAR and Hui Kahuwai, I want to thank the people of Hawaiʻi Island for their continued patience and support as work continues to establish a sustainable, community-supported fishery at Kaʻūpūlehu,” said DAR Administrator Brian Neilson.

The current harvest closure will remain in effect until the Board of Land and Natural Resources adopts the proposed Kaʻūpūlehu Fisheries Management Area rules, anticipated to take effect later this year.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy DLNR, unless noted)

Photos from Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Reserve, Hawaiʻi Island. Photo credit Kaikea Nakachi:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9xglttrtv4zrq5t0lodag/AIRGuHJot0tAiJO_V1JxFuM?rlkey=0siic6pdfrl6oz74a02a5qudp&st=el1ln83g&dl=0

For updates, visit: dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar

For more information and to view the current draft Fisheries Management Plan, please visit: https://www.trywait.info/

To learn more about “why we wait,” read Hui Kahuwai’s blog at:

https://www.huikahuwai.org/blog/why-we-wait

Read the most recent Board of Land and Natural Resources submittal at:

dlnr.hawaii.gov/meetings/blnr-meetings-2026/land-board-submittals-02-27-26/

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]