Salem District weekly traffic alert: June 26 – July 10, 2026

The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in the 12-county Salem Transportation District this week. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent. New information is noted by "New" and updates are noted when a current project has had an update added to the listing. The Salem District covers Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke.

Holiday 4th of July travel

As part of VDOT’s annual July Fourth holiday travel accommodations, many highway work zones will be suspended and temporary lane closures on interstates and other major roads will be lifted from noon on Thursday, July 2 until noon on Monday, July 6. While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

Traffic alert information

511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 app or visit vdot.virginia.gov.

For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 app or visit vdot.virginia.gov. X: You can also follow us @VaDOTSalem.

You can also follow us @VaDOTSalem. Facebook: Join our Facebook community group page at facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic impacts and general information on projects in the Salem District area.

Join our Facebook community group page at facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic impacts and general information on projects in the Salem District area. On the 511 website, drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free 511 mobile app for Android or iPhone.

General road and bridge maintenance

VDOT performs the following activities as part of routine maintenance on roadways throughout the district. To submit a work order request or road repairs or assistance, contact our customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or submit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Paving operations : Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place, and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place, and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. Surface treatment operations : Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place, and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface.

: Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place, and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface. Pavement markings: Pavement marking operations will be performed district wide, in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction.

Pavement marking operations will be performed district wide, in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction. Ditching, grading, slope and shoulder repairs : Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

: Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Pipe replacements: Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Drainage maintenance: Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Mowing, tree trimming and brush removal (various routes): Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures. Bridge inspections: Contractors perform bridge inspections on various bridges throughout the district. Most inspections involve a bucket truck under a bridge and are performed during the hours 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside of peak travel hours. Drivers may see lane or shoulder closures and flagging operations during the inspection.

Contractors perform bridge inspections on various bridges throughout the district. Most inspections involve a bucket truck under a bridge and are performed during the hours 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside of peak travel hours. Drivers may see lane or shoulder closures and flagging operations during the inspection. Unpaved road maintenance: Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. Guardrail repairs: Lane closures may be in place for guardrail repairs at various locations. Work will be performed during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Paving information

VDOT now offers coverage of tracking paving progress statewide, which allows community members and stakeholders to view specific locations slated for paving and individual details of each project. Paving season typically extends from April to November, and the map is updated weekly to detail exactly where paving projects are planned, ongoing and show how they’re to give residents and travelers a tool to use to best plan for travel and stay safe near these work zones. Drivers can get specific information about the status of paving projects at the Virginia Roads Paving Map or www.virginiaroads.org.

Interstate 81

Interstate 81 acceleration ramp extension at exit 162 in Botetourt County

(Updated June 26, 2026) This ramp extension project is underway and as part of the project, the on-ramp from Route 11 onto northbound 81 was previously closed but is now back open. This project will extend the on-ramp onto northbound I-81 about 1,000 feet. The project also includes installing drainage structures and constructing a retaining wall alongside the slope. As work progresses, additional ramp and lane closures may be in place during nighttime hours. During construction, barrier wall will be installed along the right shoulder of northbound I-81 at exit 162. Electronic message boards will alert drivers to the upcoming ramp closure and announce any schedule changes. Work is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Lane closures:

Weather permitting, alternating northbound and southbound lane closures for drainage improvements will be in place on Route 11 in Buchanan between I-81 and the Exxon station next to the northbound off ramp at exit 162. All I-81 ramps will remain open.

Drivers can expect other nighttime right and left lane closures in place on I-81. Drivers use caution in the area of the work zone.

Interstate 81 bridge work at exit 156 in Botetourt County

(Updated June 26, 2026) Bridge work is underway on northbound and southbound I-81 at Exit 156. Milling and paving the bridge deck will take place in both directions beginning with the northbound side first and then southbound once northbound is completed. Drivers can expect lane closures on I-81 during nighttime hours. Slow roll operations are expected periodically and flagging operations will be used during barrier wall placement on Route 640 (Brughs Mill Road). Expected completion is fall 2026.

Slow rolls: Slow roll operations are possible during nighttime hours, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., on I-81 will be in place for bridge Jacking and blocking. Slow roll operations for northbound will start at Exit 150 and slow roll operations for southbound will start at the Troutville Rest Area at mile marker 158. Flagging operations will be in place on Route 640 under the bridges at Exit 156 will also be in place.

Slow roll operations are possible during nighttime hours, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., on I-81 will be in place for bridge Jacking and blocking. Slow roll operations for northbound will start at Exit 150 and slow roll operations for southbound will start at the Troutville Rest Area at mile marker 158. Flagging operations will be in place on Route 640 under the bridges at Exit 156 will also be in place. Temporary traffic barrier in place on westbound side of Route 640 under the I-81 bridges off exit 156 with lanes narrowed to 11 feet.

Nighttime outside and inside lane closures may be in place on I-81 from mile marker 155 to 157, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Interstate 81 acceleration ramp extensions at mile marker 94 in Pulaski County and 105 in Montgomery County

(Updated June 12, 2026) Work is underway on the extension of two acceleration lanes on I-81. The first one will be the entrance ramp onto I-81 southbound at mile marker 94, the entrance ramp onto I-81 southbound. The second one will be the entrance ramp onto I-81 northbound at mile marker 105 in Montgomery County. Scheduled completion date for both projects is summer 2026. During construction, drivers can expect:

Lane closures: Nighttime lane closures northbound and southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following morning, Sunday through Thursday.

Nighttime lane closures northbound and southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following morning, Sunday through Thursday. Ramp closures: Ramp closures with detours are possible and drivers should watch message boards for updates.

Ramp closures with detours are possible and drivers should watch message boards for updates. Shoulder closures throughout the work zone area.

Slow rolls on I-81 between mile markers 98 and 105 of up to 15 minutes may be in place during nighttime hours.

Narrowed or shifted ramps during nighttime hours.

Interstate 81 lane widening construction project exit 137 to exit 141

(Updated June 26, 2026) The $179 million design-build project to widen both directions of I-81 between mile markers 136.6 and 141.8 from two to three lanes is underway. Work is being performed along a five-mile section of both northbound and southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County and the city of Salem. Barrier wall is in place along the shoulders. Two lanes of I-81 traffic in each direction are expected to remain open during the project with periodic lane closures scheduled during nighttime hours or outside of peak travel times as needed. Drivers can expect the following lane closures and upcoming traffic impacts in this area on northbound and southbound I-81:

Ramp closures to increase: Drivers will see an increase in ramp closures for paving of exit 137 and 140 on and off ramps from and onto northbound and southbound I-81 in Salem, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Watch message boards for updates on times and dates of occurrence and plan ahead. From June 23-30, southbound exit 140 off and on ramps closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers will see an increase in ramp closures for paving of exit 137 and 140 on and off ramps from and onto northbound and southbound I-81 in Salem, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Watch message boards for updates on times and dates of occurrence and plan ahead. Traffic shifts at I-81 exit 140: Drivers may experience traffic pattern changes, periodic lane closures, narrow ramps, or quick merges into traffic as well as full stops at the bottom of the ramp onto Thompson Memorial Drive from the southbound or northbound exit ramps of exit 140 off of I-81. Periodic work zones located at bottom of the ramp for work on the I-81 bridge at the underpass is also possible.

Drivers may experience traffic pattern changes, periodic lane closures, narrow ramps, or quick merges into traffic as well as full stops at the bottom of the ramp onto Thompson Memorial Drive from the southbound or northbound exit ramps of exit 140 off of I-81. Periodic work zones located at bottom of the ramp for work on the I-81 bridge at the underpass is also possible. Milling and paving: Paving operations will require lane closures northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Milling operations are being performed on Route 311, Route 635 and Route 619 as well as on I-81. Flagging operations on Route 635 under the bridge is possible. Paving and marking operations will follow. Expect delays and plan ahead.

Paving operations will require lane closures northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Uneven rough pavement: Drivers may experience some uneven pavement and/or rough surface throughout the project.

Drivers may experience some uneven pavement and/or rough surface throughout the project. Lane closures: Alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, are possible. Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet. Nightly lane closures may be in place along the right lane with possible nightly ramp narrows as needed for guardrail and shoulder strengthening.

Alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, are possible. Lane widths will be reduced to Nightly lane closures may be in place along the right lane with possible nightly ramp narrows as needed for guardrail and shoulder strengthening. Work zone speed: Drivers should adhere to posted 60 mph speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Narrow spacing in lanes due to barrier walls, lack of shoulders and lane shifts in various locations, are present.

The project also includes replacing six bridges, widening two bridges, installing approximately 2.6 miles of sound barrier walls along northbound I-81, improving the southbound exit 137 off-ramp intersection at Wildwood Road and adding interchange lighting at exits 137, 140 and 141. Expected completion in summer 2026.

I-81 widening from mile marker 143 to 150

(Updated June 26, 2026) The I-81 widening project is underway. Northbound and southbound lane closures possible during nighttime hours. Various tasks are being performed throughout the project. The expected completion for this project is summer 2031.

Ramp closures: Various closures and narrowing of ramps will be in place over the next few weeks. Drivers can use alternate exits at 150 during any of the ramp closures or use exit 146 for access to Route 11 to return to the area at exit 150. Message boards will alert drivers of the closures and should watch for any changes or updates as these closures are weather dependent. On Sunday, June 28, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, the off-ramp of I-81 northbound at exit 150B will be narrowed. On Thursday, July 2 , the on-ramp of exit 150A onto southbound I-81 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. On Monday, July 6, from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., the on-ramp at exit 150B onto I-81 southbound will be narrowed. On Tuesday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 8, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the off-ramp from I-81 southbound at exit 150A will be closed. In addition, from Monday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 21 , the southbound I-81 150B ramp may be closed or narrowed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Various closures and narrowing of ramps will be in place over the next few weeks. Drivers can use alternate exits at 150 during any of the ramp closures or use exit 146 for access to Route 11 to return to the area at exit 150. Message boards will alert drivers of the closures and should watch for any changes or updates as these closures are weather dependent. Barrier walls: Drivers will continue to see barrier walls with an eight-foot shoulder being put into place throughout the project. Drivers should watch for changes in traffic patterns.

Drivers will continue to see barrier walls with an eight-foot shoulder being put into place throughout the project. Drivers should watch for changes in traffic patterns. Traffic shift: Southbound traffic is shifted to the right shoulder from exit 150 in Botetourt County to exit 146 in Roanoke County.

Southbound traffic is shifted to the right shoulder from exit 150 in Botetourt County to exit 146 in Roanoke County. Lane closures : Periodic right and left lane and shoulder closures in place during nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on northbound and southbound I-81.

: Periodic right and left lane and shoulder closures in place during nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on northbound and southbound I-81. Ramps : Ramps on I-81, northbound and southbound, may experience periodic closures or be narrowed at exit 150, 146 and 143.

: Ramps on I-81, northbound and southbound, may experience periodic closures or be narrowed at exit 150, 146 and 143. Shoulder closures: Shoulder closures in place with additional barrier wall to be installed next year.

Shoulder closures in place with additional barrier wall to be installed next year. Work zone speed: Drivers should adhere to posted 60 mph speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Speed reminders are posted for drivers.

Drivers should adhere to posted speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Speed reminders are posted for drivers. ‘Pink’ detour signs: While pink detour signs are in place on I-81 and routes around the project such as Route 11 and Plantation Road, these do not designate a permanent or scheduled detour. The signed detour route is suitable for all traffic during incidents including tractor-trailers and other large vehicles. These signs are used for traffic incident detours only.

I-81 widening from mile marker 133.8 to 137

(NEW June 26, 2026) The I-81 widening project from mile marker 133.8 to 137 will begin with work to collect survey and geotechnical data that may require periodic northbound and southbound right and left lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours. This is the northern portion of a larger project that extends to mile marker 127 at Ironto. It is being performed in three sections with this being the first section and is expected to start in early 2027.

I-81 northbound at exit 105 New River Bridge replacement in Montgomery County

(Updated June 5, 2026) Work on this project continues with the initial work beginning behind the barrier wall. Then, beginning in May and through September, the barrier wall will be moved, and the existing lanes will be narrowed. In the fall of 2026, I-81 traffic will be shifted into a new pattern at the bridge. Two lanes of traffic will continue to be open in the work zone, but motorists will be traveling on a different portion of roadway on the right side of the bridge.

Throughout construction, two lanes of northbound I-81 will remain open during daytime hours with nighttime closures possible during the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 98 to 109. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. The project is expected to be complete and the bridge in its final configuration with two lanes of Interstate 81 and the right deceleration lane/exit ramp by the end of 2026.

Lane closures: Nighttime right and left lane closures may be in place on I-81 northbound or southbound between mile marker 98 and 109 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Nighttime right and left lane closures may be in place on I-81 northbound or southbound between mile marker 98 and 109 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Slow rolls: Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams.

Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams. Speed limit: The speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone.

I-81 bridge deck repairs

(Updated June 26, 2026) Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 81 between mile markers 170 to 89, right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and work zone areas. Delays are possible.

Interstate 581

Interstate 581 exit 2N at Peters Creek Road

(Updated June 26, 2026) Work is underway on this $4 million project to re-align and signalize the exit 2N ramp from northbound I-581 to northbound Peters Creek Road, eliminating the current merge ramp and making it easier for drivers to access Valleypointe Parkway. One lane each direction will remain open during work. During spring and summer 2026, the current exit ramp will be narrowed as construction begins on the new exit ramp. Construction is expected to be completed in late fall 2026.

Lane closures: Drivers may see intermittent lane closures in place, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Peters Creek Road northbound and southbound in the city of Roanoke between Valleypointe Parkway and Thirlane Road NW.

I-581 patching operations

(Updated June 5, 2026) Weather permitting, crews will perform paving and patching operations. Lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound, Sunday through Thursday, during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

Interstate 77 (Carroll County)

I-77 culvert rehabilitation project

(Updated June 12, 2026) A culvert rehabilitation project is underway in two different locations under I-77. Flagging operations and temporary lane and shoulder closures will be in place. Expected completion by the end of 2026.

Culvert Location 1: Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location.

Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location. Culvert Location 2: At mile marker 8 on I-77, a second culvert project is underway. There will be some impacts to the ramp shoulder on exit 8 and a lane closure may be in place on Route 148 (Chances Creek Road) for several days.

I-77 paving and patching operations

(Updated June 26, 2026) Weather permitting, crews will perform paving and patching operations on Interstate I-77. Right, left and center lane closures may be in place northbound and southbound, Monday through Friday, during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Paving of ramps may also occur and drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

I-77 bridge deck repairs

(Updated June 12, 2026) Weather permitting, crews may perform paving operations on Interstate 77. Right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

Roanoke City

Apperson and Orchard Drive safety improvement

(Updated June 26, 2026) The installation of a new traffic signal and new turn lanes has been underway as part of safety improvements at the intersection of Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive in Salem. Paving and marking work has been completed. Lane closures are still possible. Electronic message boards and signs will alert drivers with updates. Estimated completion is late fall 2026.

Roanoke County

Route 220 traffic pattern change at Clearbrook Village Lane and Indian Graves Road

(New June 26, 2026) On Wednesday, July 8, after 7 p.m., drivers will use a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Clearbrook Village Lane and Indian Graves Road on Route 220. Motorists who currently drive straight across Route 220 at this intersection will instead turn right or left onto Route 220 and make a U-turn at the next available median crossover or signal. Message boards will be in place and drivers will see barrels in place as barriers to separate left and right turn movements until concrete islands are constructed. Motorists will still be able to access Clearbrook Village Lane and Indian Graves Road from Route 220 by using existing turn lanes.

In addition, on Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7, during nighttime hours, milling and paving operations will take place in preparation for this change in traffic pattern. Nighttime work to improve the intersection will continue over the next few weeks. Lane closures and flagging operations are possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and drivers should pay attention to signs and message boards in the area. Work is expected to be completed by August 11, weather permitting.

Route 864 (Bradshaw Road) to close temporarily for bridge replacement

(Updated June 26, 2026) Route 864 (Bradshaw Road) is closed to through traffic for a bridge replacement over a tributary of Mason Creek. The bridge is located between Route 874 (Plunkett Road) and Route 861 (Havens Trail Road). Between June 22 and July 2, drivers will not be able to cross the bridge, but residents can still access homes on either side. Drivers can use Old Catawba Road as a detour, however, truck traffic will not be allowed. Old Catawba Road is not passable for large trucks. Trucks will be able to use Bradshaw Road from the Ironto side for access to the landfill and Watkins Market, but will need to return the same way as through traffic will not be available. Electronic message boards will be in place to alert motorists to the upcoming temporary closure. The road is scheduled to reopen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Dry Hollow Road signal installation

(Updated May 22, 2026) A project to install a signal on Dry Hollow Road in Roanoke County is underway. Periodic flagging operations may be used during daytime hours and delays are possible. The signal work is expected to be completed the first part of June 2026 and is the first part of an upcoming safety improvement project that will reinforce the retaining wall and install a roadside barrier. It is expected to begin this summer.

Route 221 (Bent Mountain Road) utility work

(Updated June 12, 2026) Drivers should expect daytime flagging along Route 221 (Bent Mountain Road) between Poage Valley Road and Crystal Creek Drive for utility installation through June 2026. Delays are possible.

Route 220/Route 419 Diverging Diamond Interchange

(Updated June 26, 2026) The Route 220/Route 419 interchange project is underway. It will be reconfigured with a diverging diamond concept and multiple intersections on both Route 220 and Route 419 will be modified to enhance signal timing and reduce congestion. The intersections that include Route 220 are at Valley Avenue/Southern Hills Drive, Crossbow Circle/Pheasant Ridge Road, Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road and Indian Grave Road/Clearbrook Village Lane. The intersections on Route 419 are at Ogden Road, Elm View Road and South Peak Boulevard. With multiple activities scheduled, completion at different locations will take place throughout the life of the project. Daytime, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and nighttime, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., work hours will occur depending on location. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, turn lane closures and shoulder closures. Expected completion is fall 2028.

Route 220 at Crossbow Circle and Pheasant Ridge Road intersection improvements

(Updated June 5, 2026) Construction activities for this project are underway starting with removing the existing curb along the outer perimeters followed by removal of concrete medians. A new traffic pattern is in place. Signal pole installation and pedestrian improvements remain under construction during nighttime hours. Drivers should use caution in the area and watch for work zones and message boards providing updated information.

Route 220 at Southern Hills and Valley Avenue intersection improvements

(Updated June 5, 2026) Construction activities for this project are underway starting with lane closures during nighttime hours from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, Sunday night through Friday morning. Shoulder closures possible during daytime hours. A new traffic pattern is in place. Signal pole installation and pedestrian improvements remain under construction during nighttime hours.

Bedford County

Route 666 bridge closed over Elk Creek

(Updated June 26, 2026) The bridge repairs on the Elkton Farm Road Truss Bridge on Route 666 (Elkton Farm Road) over Elk Creek are nearing completion. Guardrail work is ongoing. The bridge is located 1.8 miles east of Route 622 to l.60 miles west of Route 221. The road is closed and will remain closed with a detour in place through the duration of the project. Estimated completion of repairs is summer 2026.

Route 460 and Route 697 improvements

(Updated June 26, 2026) Work is nearing completion to improve Route 460 at Route 697 (Camp Jaycee Road). This project will construct median turn lanes for U-turns and close three existing crossovers and modify one existing crossover. Drivers can expect inside and outside lane closures on eastbound and westbound Route 460. The Woodhaven Nursing Facility entrance has been closed, and a secondary entrance has been opened which has been marked with proper signage. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Route 460 intersection improvements

(Updated June 12, 2026) Intersection improvements on Route 460 are underway in the vicinity of Route 668 (Blackwater Road). A new traffic pattern is in place with a left lane closure and barrier wall on eastbound Route 460 and a left shoulder closure with barrier wall on westbound Route 460). This pattern will continue through the duration of the project. Message boards are posted. Expected completion is November 2026.

Botetourt County

Route 220 shoulder work in Eagle Rock

(Updated June 5, 2026) Route 220 northbound will have a lane closure with flaggers in place between Gala Loop and Prices Bluff Road to perform shoulder stonework for loading and unloading trucks through June 2026.

Oversized loads scheduled to travel through Botetourt County on Route 220

(Updated June 12, 2026) As part of the Rocky Forge Wind Farm project in Eagle Rock, oversized loads will be traveling northbound and southbound along the Route 220 corridor through the end of June 2026. Drivers can expect daily oversized loads to be travelling on two different routes between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Northbound Interstate 81 to exit 150 and onto northbound Route 220 in Daleville to Eagle Rock

Northbound I-81 to I-64 onto southbound Route 220 through Iron Gate to Eagle Rock

In addition, Route 622 (Dagger Springs Road) will be closed from its intersection with Route 694 (Gala Loop Road) for approximately four miles as oversized loads travel to their destination. Drivers and residents along the roadway can expect periodic closures on Route 622 (Dagger Springs Road) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and after 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Watch message boards for the most up to date information.

These oversized loads average up to 245 feet in length and approximately 14.5 feet wide and will be accompanied by state police escorts. Drivers should use caution and slow down when approaching or encountering these oversized loads as spacing adjustments on the roadway may be necessary. Delays in travel are expected so plan travel accordingly.

Route 460 and Laymantown Road intersection improvements

(Updated June 26, 2026) An intersection improvement project to replace a bridge and add a right turn lane on westbound Route 460 for drivers turning onto Laymantown Road is currently underway. Drivers should pay attention to signs and traffic control devices and use caution in the work zone. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Road closure with detour: Laymantown Road is closed with a detour in place at its intersection with Route 460. Signage will direct traffic to use Knoll Road and Knollwood Drive to travel around the closure.

Laymantown Road is closed with a detour in place at its intersection with Route 460. Signage will direct traffic to use Knoll Road and Knollwood Drive to travel around the closure. Lane closures: Drivers who use Route 460 (Orange Avenue) and Route 658 (Laymantown Road) in Botetourt County should expect possible lane closures on Route 460 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Laymantown Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 43 utility work

(Updated June 12, 2026) Drivers can expect a flagging operation to be in place on Route 43 between Springwood Road and Main Street for utility work through June 2026.

Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail brush cutting and stabilization work

(Updated June 5, 2026) Residents along the former Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Craig Valley Branch railbed in Botetourt and Craig counties may notice maintenance work continuing on the old railbed. These activities are intended to prevent additional deterioration and to help designers who are developing plans for the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail. VDOT continues to collect data and conduct site visits and field reviews on the railbed. The design plans for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail are still being refined and a specific schedule for construction has yet to be determined.

Carroll County

Route 602 (Brush Creek Road) bridge replacement

(Updated June 12, 2026) Route 602 (Brush Creek Road) is currently closed for a bridge replacement over Lick Creek. The closure is located 0.65 mile from Route 738 to the Grayson County line. Traffic will not be able to cross the bridge and a signed detour will be in place. The road is expected to reopen on Tuesday, June 30.

Route 743 and Route 148 impacted for I-77 culvert rehabilitation project

(Updated June 12, 2026) A culvert rehabilitation project is underway in two different locations under I-77. Flagging operations and temporary lane and shoulder closures will be in place. Expected completion by the end of 2026.

Culvert Location 1: Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location.

Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location. Culvert Location 2: Work is underway at mile marker 8 on I-77, a second culvert project will take place. There will be some impacts to the ramp shoulder on exit 8 and a lane closure may be in place on Route 148 (Chances Creek Road) for several days.

Craig County

Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail brush cutting and stabilization work

(Updated June 5, 2026) Residents along the former Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Craig Valley Branch railbed in Botetourt and Craig counties may notice maintenance work continuing on the old railbed. These activities are intended to prevent additional deterioration and to help designers who are developing plans for the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail. VDOT continues to collect data and conduct site visits and field reviews on the railbed. The design plans for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail are still being refined and a specific schedule for construction has yet to be determined.

Floyd County

Route 626 (Hebron Road) closed for bridge replacement

(New June 26, 2026) Beginning on Monday, July 20, Route 626 (Hebron Road) will close for a bridge replacement project. The bridge is located .10 mile from the Carroll County line to .10 mile from Route 625 (Bolt Mill Road). Message boards will be in place to alert drivers, and a signed detour will be posted. Residents will have access to their homes on either side of the closure. The project completion ius expected on August 21, 2026.

Route 637 (New Haven Road) culvert replacement

(Updated June 5, 2026) Route 637 (New Haven Road) will have a detour around a culvert replacement project near Shooting Creek Road from May 18 through July 1, 2026.

Route 768 (Firehouse Road) pipe replacement and improvements

(Updated June 26, 2026) Work is underway on a project to improve Route 768 (Firehouse Road) south of the intersection with Route 766 (Easy Street) to just south of the intersection with Rivendell Road. The project will include a pipe replacement, ditching and surface treatment. During the pipe replacement, periodic road closures will be in place for through traffic between after July 4th holiday through August 2. Residents along the roadway will have access to their homes during these periodic closures by using Route 766 (Easy Street) or Route 767 (Talford Road). Lane closures with flagging operations will also be used during the project and drivers may experience delays. Expected completion is September 2026.

Franklin County

Route 693 closed for pipe replacement

(New June 29, 2026) Effective Tuesday, July 7, 2026, a section of Route 693 (Green Level Road) will be closed for a pipe replacement. The structure is located 0.23 mile west of Route 730 (Dans Road) and 0.90 mile east of Route 739 (Bethlehem Road). Drivers will need to seek alternate routes. Work is scheduled for completion by approximately Friday, July 17, 2026.

Route 220 intersection improvements at Bonbrook Mill Road

(Updated June 26, 2026) A project to improve safety at the intersection of Route 220 (Virgil H Goode Highway) and Route 635 (Bonbrook Milll Road) is underway. This intersection is located near the bottom of a steep grade where drivers turning left onto southbound Route 220 must accelerate and merge into oncoming traffic. The project will convert the crossover at the intersection to an unsignalized Continuous Green-T. This innovative intersection design will add a dedicated 750-foot lane in the median to provide vehicles turning left from Bonbrook Mill Road onto southbound Route 220 more space to accelerate and merge safely. The project also includes constructing raised concrete median areas to help channel traffic turning left out of Bonbrook Mill Road into the new acceleration lane and traffic turning left from southbound Route 220 onto Bonbrook Mill Road. Currently, lane closures exist outside of peak travel times for shoulder widening on Route 220.

The Bonbrook Mill Road crossover has been closes and a signed detour is in place for drivers who typically turn left from Bonbrook Mill Road onto Route 220 southbound. Southbound Route 220 drivers who typically turn left onto Bonbrook Mill Road will also have a detour. These detours will be in place through the duration of the project. In addition, lane closures and flagging operations are possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should pay attention to signs and message boards. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2026, weather permitting.

Route 756 pipe replacements scheduled

(Updated June 12, 2026) As of Monday, June 15, 2026, a section of Route 756 (Old Forge Road) is closed for pipe replacements. The first structure is located 0.15 mile east of Route 806 (Factory Hill Road) and 1.74 miles west of Route 736 (Madcap Road). The second structure is located 1.95 miles east of Route 806 (Factory Hill Road) and 0.11 mile west of Route 736 (Madcap Road). Work is scheduled for completion by approximately Friday, July 3, 2026.

Route 705 closure for bridge replacement

(Updated April 10, 2026) A section of Route 705 (Chestnut Hill Road) is closed for a bridge replacement. The structure is located 0.30 mile south of Route 714 (Washboard Road) and 1.30 miles north of Route 954 (Ball Park Drive). Drivers will need to seek alternate routes around the closure. Work is scheduled for completion November 2026.

Giles County

None to report.

Henry County

Route 1330 (Mountain View Road) to close to through traffic

(New June 26, 2026) Beginning Monday, July 27, 2026, at 8 a.m., a portion of Route 1330 (Mountain View Road) at the 240 block will be closed to traffic to perform a pipe replacement. During this time, a detour will be in place to assist the traveling public by using Route 1330 (Mountain View Road) to Route 1330 (Dorothy Drive) to Route 685 (Joseph Martin Highway) to Route 1329 (Stuart Ridge Road) returning to Route 1330 (Mountain View Road). Message Boards will not be in place due to lack of shoulders to safely place them in the area. Weather permitting, this closure is scheduled to be completed no later than 3:30 pm Friday, August 14, 2026.

Route 1326 to close to through traffic for two days

(New June 12, 2026) On Monday, July 13, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m., a portion of Route 1326 (Wilson Avenue) will be closed to traffic to perform a pipe replacement in the 300 block area. During this time, a detour will be in place using Route 1326 (Theatre Street) to Route 685 (Joseph Martin Highway) to Route 1329 (Stuart Ridge Road) returning to Route 1326 (Wilson Avenue). Message boards will not be posted due to lack of shoulders and a safe location along the roadway. Weather permitting, this closure is scheduled to be completed no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Route 712 closed for slope work

(Updated June 12, 2026) A portion of Route 712 (Mary Hunter Drive) is currently closed to traffic from Route 1264 (Mary Hunter Elementary School Road) to 0.20 mile west of Route 57-A (Riverside Drive) to perform slope work. A detour will be in place for drivers to use Route 57-A (Riverside Drive) to Route 698 (Blackberry Road) to Route 712 (Mary Hunter Drive). Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards to alert drivers to the changes. Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to be completed no later than Friday, June 26.

Route 930 to close for intersection improvements at Route 58

(Updated June 12, 2026) As of Tuesday, May 26, a section of Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) is closed to through traffic for a safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) and Route 58. This project includes widening Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) to add a new left turn lane onto eastbound Route 58 and the construction of a new right turn lane from westbound Route 58 onto Dogwood Drive.

During construction, Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) will be closed to through traffic from its intersection with Route 58 to Route 932 (Laurel Drive) over the summer. A signed detour will direct traffic around the closure using Route 1604 (Lakewood Trail) and Route 932 (Laurel Drive). Residents will still have access to their homes. In addition, the right lane of westbound Route 58 will be closed from Honeycutt Drive to Dogwood Drive during the project. Once school is back in session, daytime lane closures on this project will be limited to the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate school traffic. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards. Expected completion end of summer 2026.

Route 220 and Dyer Street

(Updated June 5, 2026) Intersection improvements are underway at Route 220 and Dyer Street. Drivers can expect daytime and nighttime lane and shoulder closures as well as alternating lane and turn lane closures in the area. Motorists should watch message boards for traffic pattern shifts and closures. A new traffic pattern will be put in place where drivers will turn left or right to make U-turn instead of driving straight across Route 220.

Montgomery County

Route 663 closed for bridge work

(New June 26, 2026) Beginning on Monday, July 13, at 8 a.m., Route 663 (Walton Road) will close for bridge work over Crab Creek. The bridge is located 1.95 miles from Spaulding Road and 1.8 miles from Peppers Ferry Road. Message boards will be in place to alert drivers, and a signed detour will be posted. The road is expected to reopen by end of day on Tuesday, July 14.

Shawsville Ruritan Club 4th of July Parade

(New June 12, 2026) The Shawsville Ruritan Club will hold a parade at 4 p.m. on July 4, 2026. The parade will travel through the Village of Shawsville beginning at Sisson & Ryan office, then proceeding a short distance on Route 460 and then onto Route 753 to the athletic field at Shawsville Middle School.

Annual Shawsville 5k Race

(New June 12, 2026) The 45th Annual Shawsville 5K race will be held at 8 a.m. on July 4, 2026. The course will start near the Shawsville Middle School and proceed west along Oldtown Road. At the intersection with Route 460, the runners will turn left and run along the shoulder of Route 460 until they reach the Dollar General where they will again turn left onto Stewart Lane. At the top of the hill, the runners will return to Oldtown Road and finish the race just past the school.

Route 460 Business pedestrian improvement project

(Updated June 12, 2026) Work is nearing completion on a pedestrian improvement project for Route 460 Business between the intersection of Route 460 and Laurel Street (Entrance to Walmart) and to the intersection with Spradlin Farm Drive. Drivers can expect lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Closures of turn lanes onto 460 Business from each side of the intersection with Laurel Street may also be in place. Message boards will alert traffic. Expected completion is Summer 2026.

Lane closures: Lane closures may be in place in the following locations during allowable work hours listed above: Right lane closures on Route 460 eastbound may be in place during daytime hours and alternating lane closures on Route 460 westbound during nighttime hours. Nighttime lane closures including left hand turn lanes may be in place on the eastbound side of North Franklin, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning . These closures will also involve restricting turn lane access from Pepper’s Ferry Road through the signaled intersection.

Lane closures may be in place in the following locations during allowable work hours listed above:

12Eastbound left lane closures from the intersection with Pepper’s Ferry to just past the intersection with Laurel Street.

Westbound lane closure from Farm View Road to just past the intersection with Laurel Street. Inside turn lane may be closed from westbound Route 460.

Patrick County

Intersection improvements at Route 8 and Route 836

(Updated June 12, 2026) A project to improve the intersection at Route 8 and Route 836 (Ashby Drive) is underway. This project will replace drainage structures and install a left turn lane from Route 8 northbound onto Route 836 westbound. Drivers can expect period traffic pattern changes and flaggers to control alternating traffic on Route 8 and Route 836 (Ashby Drive). The one-lane road flagging operation will be in place intermittently for the duration of the project. While school is in session, flagging operations will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Drivers may experience delays or seek alternate routes. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Route 58 Lover’s Leap project

(Updated June 26, 2026) Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. Current work includes clearing and grading activities on the west and east portions of the project. A 45-mph speed reduction is in place on Route 58 for the entire length of the project. Drivers should expect flagging operations during day and nighttime hours. Message boards are in place to alert traffic and drivers should expect delays. Estimated completion date is Summer 2026.

Traffic patterns: Drivers can expect traffic pattern changes as part of the ongoing road-widening project on Route 58 over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County. Route 58 traffic will be shifted onto a new section of roadway starting 1.7 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) to 1.5 miles west of Route 640 (Central Academy Road). Traffic will remain on this new section of road for approximately 1.5 miles before transitioning back onto existing Route 58. Drivers should also expect flaggers controlling a 0.5-mile section of this new road for approximately two weeks. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes.

Drivers can expect traffic pattern changes as part of the ongoing road-widening project on Route 58 over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County. Route 58 traffic will be shifted onto a new section of roadway starting 1.7 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) to 1.5 miles west of Route 640 (Central Academy Road). Traffic will remain on this new section of road for approximately 1.5 miles before transitioning back onto existing Route 58. Drivers should also expect flaggers controlling a 0.5-mile section of this new road for approximately two weeks. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes. Outlook access: Access to Fred Clifton Park and the Lovers Leap Overlook will remain on Poor Farmers Farm Road.

Access to Fred Clifton Park and the Lovers Leap Overlook will remain on Poor Farmers Farm Road. Truck escape ramp closure: The escape ramp located 2.9 miles east of the Lovers Leap Overlook/Fred Clifton Park and 1.1 miles east of Dehart Botanical Gardens has been permanently closed. Please be aware of brake check points along Route 58 and check your brakes frequently. A brake check point is located 0.6 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) near Poor Farmer’s Farm. All trucks MUST check their brakes prior to traveling down the mountain.

The escape ramp located 2.9 miles east of the Lovers Leap Overlook/Fred Clifton Park and 1.1 miles east of Dehart Botanical Gardens has been permanently closed. Please be aware of brake check points along Route 58 and check your brakes frequently. A brake check point is located 0.6 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) near Poor Farmer’s Farm. Blasting notice: Blasting operations are underway on the project. Intermittent blasting will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and continue at various locations on the project. For blasting that is close to Route 58, traffic in both directions may be blocked for approximately 15-20 minutes at a time. Drive and residents along the Route 58 corridor should expect loud noises and allow extra travel time. Electronic message boards will be used to inform drivers of scheduled blasting that will impact traffic.

Blasting operations are underway on the project. Intermittent blasting will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and continue at various locations on the project. For blasting that is close to Route 58, traffic in both directions may be blocked for approximately 15-20 minutes at a time. Drive and residents along the Route 58 corridor should expect loud noises and allow extra travel time. Electronic message boards will be used to inform drivers of scheduled blasting that will impact traffic. Detour signs: While detour signs in a fluorescent pink color are in place, these do not designate a permanent or scheduled detour. The signed detour route is suitable for all traffic during incidents including tractor-trailers and other large vehicles. These signs are used for incident detours only.

Route 58 Vesta project

(Updated June 12, 2026) The Route 58 Vesta project is underway near the Route 58 Business eastern intersection in Meadows of Dan and ends about 0.5 mile east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road). In addition to widening Route 58 from two lanes to four lanes, the project includes replacing the existing bridge over the Dan River with two new bridges. The Vesta project adjoins the Lovers Leap widening project that is currently under construction. This spring, drivers may see activity in the area as soil samples and gathering other data needed to finalize the road design takes place. Residents may notice temporary access roads and brush cutting.

Bridge work over dan river: Bridge work is underway on the bridge over the Dan River on Route 58, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Flagging operations expected as work progresses.

Pulaski County

Route 11 safety improvements at Warden Court

(Updated May 22, 2026) Work is underway to improve roadway elevation through the curve on Route 11 at Warden Court between the intersections of Route 11 and Camelot Farm Road and the Northern Entrance to Warden Court. Drivers can expect southbound lane and shoulder closures with barrier wall and alternating north and southbound lane closures. 11-foot lanes will be maintained in both directions. Expected to be completed October 2026.

Route 11 at Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road) intersection safety improvements

(Updated June 26, 2026) Drivers can expect lane, turn lane and shoulder closures with periodic detours and flagging operations for a safety improvements project that is underway at the intersection of Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road). Periodic temporary detours will be in place using Route 600 (Belspring Road) for traffic exiting southbound Route 11 to eastbound Route 114 and using Route 630 (Round House Street) for traffic exiting westbound Route 114 to southbound Route 11 as work progresses. For the month of May, daytime lane closures will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Starting in June, construction activity will increase while schools are out for the summer while time restrictions will remain in place on southbound Route 11. Motorists should pay attention to electronic message boards in the area for changes in traffic pattern22 and periodic detours. Expected completion is summer 2027.