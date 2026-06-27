MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi welcomes Auditor General's Report on audit outcomes of North West municipalities

MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi welcomes the recent Auditor General's Report on the audit outcomes of municipalities in the North West Province

North West MEC for Finance, Kenetswe Mosenogi, has welcomed the latest Auditor General's audit report on municipalities in the province, describing it as an encouraging reflection of the progress being made to strengthen municipal financial governance and accountability. The Auditor General plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency, accountability and effective governance within government entities by conducting independent audits of public finances and operations.

The MEC said the report affirms that while municipalities continue to operate under significant fiscal pressure, there are clear signs that targeted support, sound financial planning and strengthened oversight are beginning to yield positive results.

One of the most notable improvements highlighted in the Auditor General's report is the progress made by Ratlou Local Municipality, which demonstrates the positive impact of sustained collaboration between the municipality and the North West Provincial Treasury.

Provincial Treasury provided targeted technical support throughout the financial reporting and audit cycle. This included training municipal officials on the implementation of the latest GRAP standards and the review of the Annual Financial Statements (AFS) to improve compliance with applicable reporting frameworks. The department also closely monitored the implementation of the municipality's post-audit action plan to ensure that previous audit findings were effectively addressed.

She said that “Ratlou's progress illustrates what can be achieved when municipalities embrace accountability and work closely with Provincial Treasury to strengthen governance systems. This improvement is evidence that sustained support, sound financial management and a commitment to implementing audit recommendations can translate into better governance outcomes. We remain committed to providing this level of support to municipalities across the province as we continue building financially sustainable and accountable local government institutions.”

"The Auditor-General's report confirms that the work we have undertaken with municipalities is beginning to make a measurable difference. While we acknowledge that significant challenges remain, these improvements demonstrate that disciplined financial management, credible budgeting and consistent oversight can produce positive outcomes for local government," said MEC Mosenogi.

She reiterated the Provincial Treasury's commitment to working alongside municipalities to improve governance, strengthen financial sustainability and ultimately enhance service delivery for communities across the North West Province.

"Our objective is not simply to achieve improved audit outcomes, but to build municipalities that are financially sustainable, accountable and capable of delivering quality services to our people. The Auditor-General's report encourages us to continue on this path with renewed determination."

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