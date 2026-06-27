Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment calls for compliance on the Waste Economy Enterprises Repository of South Africa

DFFE calls on compliant small businesses in the waste sector to register on the Waste Economy Enterprises Repository of South Africa (WEERSA)

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is calling on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs/SMMEs) operating in the waste economy with a valid CIPC number to register on the Department's newly established Waste Economy Enterprises Repository of South Africa.

WEERSA is a smart web- and mobile-based national directory designed to map, connect, and empower MSMEs/SMMEs operating in the waste sector across South Africa.

The absence of a centralised, up-to-date, and user-friendly repository has significantly limited policymakers' and stakeholders' ability to access critical sector information, develop evidence-based interventions, allocate resources efficiently, and provide targeted support to MSMEs/SMMEs in the waste economy. WEERSA, a credible, comprehensive, and accessible database of waste economy enterprises established to address the longstanding challenge of obtaining reliable and comprehensive data on enterprises in the waste economy, where both formal and informal businesses play important roles, thereby strengthening sector coordination, informed decision-making, and inclusive economic growth.

The main objectives of WEERSA are to:

Accurately register and maintain a repository of MSMEs in the waste sector.

Act as a source of accurate information for the waste sector.

Provide MSMEs with information about funding and empowerment opportunities.

Act as a link between key role players in the waste sector.

The Department encourages all SMMEs/SMMEs in the waste sector to register on WEERSA and become part of a network that supports the development and transformation of South Africa’s waste economy. The WEERSA system goes live on 26 June 2026, and can be accessed via the following link: (https://weersa.environment.gov.za/).

For enquiries about WEERSA, please contact:

Chief Director: Chemicals and Waste Economy Programme Coordination

Surprise Zwane

Tel: 012 399 8689

E-mail: szwane@dffe.gov.za or

Director: Waste Economy Analysis

Casment Mahlwele

Tel: 012 399 9291

E-mail: cmahlwele@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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