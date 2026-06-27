Coco Veda and IJM Singapore Join Forces to Protect Children from Online Exploitation

Coco Veda x IJM LiveWell Infographic Partnership Infographic Coco Veda x IJM LiveWell Infographic Partnership Infographic Data Coco Veda x IJM LiveWell Partnership Protection

We believe business can be a force for protection, not just profit. We're inviting like-minded leaders to step forward and join us now - because the more of us who act, the safer these children become” — Coco Veda Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As IJM Philippines marks 25 years of protecting children from exploitation, Singapore wellness social enterprise Coco Veda and International Justice Mission Singapore have launched a strategic partnership to help prevent online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) in the Philippines, turning everyday wellness gifting into a channel for protection, prevention, and survivor-centred impact.Singapore wellness social enterprise Coco Veda and International Justice Mission (IJM) Singapore are championing the protection of vulnerable children from online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) in the Philippines - turning everyday gifting into a force for protection and impact.Through Coco Veda’s LiveWell wellness gift sets, a portion of proceeds will directly support support IJM’s efforts to strengthen systems that protect children from online sexual abuse or exploitation in the Philippines.“No single organisation can end violence against children alone. Sustainable protection requires collective action and strong partnerships that strengthen the systems in keeping children safe,” said Ms Rae Lee, Executive Director, IJM Singapore.“Our reach as a social enterprise is small, but partnership amplify it - and we hope it encourages other businesses to take part,” said a spokesperson for Coco Veda.A Partnership for PreventionThe collaboration combines:Coco Veda’s ethical and farm-to-consumer wellness products withIJM’s expertise in strengthening justice systems and child protection.Together, they aim to pilot community-based initiatives in the Philippines focused on:• Online safety education and OSEC awareness• Community reporting and early intervention pathways• Engaging families and local stakeholders to build safer environments for childrenCall to Action: Turn Gifting into ImpactOrganisations and individuals can support this initiative through:• Corporate and seasonal gifting via Coco Veda LiveWell gift sets• Direct or matched giving campaigns• Take part in the piloting community-based initiatives in Philippines and/or co-developing prevention initiativesTake Action TodayExplore and purchase gift sets: https://cocoveda.sg/livewell/coco-veda-livewell-x-ijm-singapore/ Partner us for prevention and impactful initiatives: impactpartnerships@cocoveda.sg | contactijmsg@ijm.org The partnership was featured on MoneyFM 89.3’s Saturday Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen (Leaders in Action): https://omny.fm/shows/moneyfm-saturday-morning-show/saturday-mornings-stopping-violence-and-human-trafficking-in-our-lifetime-protecting-vulnerable-communities About Coco VedaCoco Veda is a Singapore wellness social enterprise with a triple bottomline impact focus, producing coconut and plant-based health and wellness products sustainably handcrafted in the Philippines. Through Coco Veda LiveWell Partnerships, the brand extends its farm-to-consumer model into community impact. Please visit https://cocoveda.sg/livewell/ About International Justice Mission (IJM)International Justice Mission (IJM) is a global organisation with over 28 years of experience protecting people in poverty from violence. IJM works with governments, law enforcement, and communities to combat human trafficking, forced labour, and violence against women and children, including online sexual exploitation. IJM has helped bring more than 76,000 people to freedom and supported systems that protect over 10 million people worldwide. Please visit https://ijmsg.org/ Media contactsCoco Veda - [Mhay Diaz] - impactpartnerships@cocoveda.sgIJM Singapore — [Lynn Tan], contactijmsg@ijm.org

Case Study on OSEC in The Philippines

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