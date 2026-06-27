Robert Faison Convicted of 2021 Murder of Lindsey Hopkins in Guilford

(New Haven, CT) - New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced that a three-judge panel presiding in Superior Court in New Haven today convicted Robert Faison, age 49, of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a, stemming from the 2021 murder of Lindsey Hopkins, age 42, in Guilford. The defendant elected to be tried before a panel consisting of the Honorable Tracy Lee Dayton, the Honorable Eugene R. Calistro, Jr. and the Honorable Patrick F. Caruso.

Evidence, presented over a four-day period, showed the defendant murdered the victim on or about July 22, 2021. Authorities located the defendant in New York where he had fled following the murder. He was extradited back to Connecticut in August 2021 and charged with the murder in October 2021.

State’s Attorney Doyle would like to express his condolences to the family of the victim, many of whom were present during the trial.

The matter was investigated by the Guilford Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad. Connecticut State Police, the New York City Police Department, the New York District Attorney’s Office, the Connecticut State Forensic Laboratory, the New Haven, Waterbury, Bridgeport, Branford, and Madison police departments, the MTA Police Department, the FBI, the New York City Department of Corrections and the New Haven State's Attorney's Office all assisted in this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa R. Holmes with the assistance of Inspector Kevin Grenier, Paralegal Specialist Rosa Vasquez and Victim Advocate Christie Ciancola.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Scientific Services and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner offered invaluable assistance in analyzing and testifying in regard to forensic analysis of evidence seized during the investigation.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 27, 2026 in New Haven Superior Court.