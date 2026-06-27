President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes Working Visit to France, 10 to 12 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a Working Visit to France from 10-12 July 2026.

The visit comes at the invitation of the Director-General of UNESCO, Mr Khaled El-Enany, to co-chair the UNESCO High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG4) on education, which will be held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 10 July 2026.

This will be followed by the Transforming Education Summit (TES) Stocktake.

On 12 July, President Ramaphosa is expected to attend the 110th Commemoration of the Battle of Delville Wood which will be held at the South African Memorial in Longueval, approximately two hours from Paris.

The historic commemoration will honour South African soldiers who lost their lives during World War I.

The commemoration will include a wreath-laying ceremony and the unveiling of the UNESCO plaque.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by various Ministers and senior government officials.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za

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