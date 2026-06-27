Agriculture and Rural Development hosts 2026 BEE National Conference, 30 Jun to 1 Jul

DARD and SABIO to co-host the 2026 BEE National Conference

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in partnership with the South African Bee Industry Organisation (SABIO), will host the 2026 Bee Conference at Sun City from 30 June to 1 July 2026. The conference will bring together key stakeholders from across the beekeeping and agricultural sectors to discuss developments, challenges, and opportunities within the industry.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will deliver the keynote address. The two-day gathering is expected to attract government representatives, industry leaders, researchers, academics, commercial and emerging beekeepers, and other role players to explore opportunities for growth, innovation and collaboration.

The conference will also serve as a platform to position the North West Province as a leading destination for bee industry development by showcasing its potential to attract investment, drive innovation and create sustainable economic opportunities. Delegates will examine the contribution of pollination services to crop production and agricultural resilience, while advancing discussions on the protection and development of pollinators as a strategic asset within South Africa’s agricultural landscape. The event will further promote authentic South African honey and support the growth of the honey value chain through improved quality standards, expanded market access and increased consumer awareness of locally produced products. These efforts are expected to contribute to a more sustainable, competitive and inclusive beekeeping industry.

Members of the media are invited to cover the 2026 BEE Conference scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: 30 June – 01 July 2026

Time: 09:00am

Venue: Rustenburg, Sun City

Please RSVP to Ms Tshegofatso Leepile at: tleepile@nwpg.gov.za .

Enquiries: Ms Emelda Setlhako

Tel: 018 384 3117/ Cell: 060 745 4020

Email: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za



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