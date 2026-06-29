Courageous Kids Counseling Expands Child and Teen Therapy to Ramsey, New Jersey

The child and teen therapy practice opens a new Ramsey office, expanding in-person care for families across Bergen County, New Jersey.

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courageous Kids Counseling, a child and teen therapy practice known for its warm, relationship-centered approach to care, has opened a new office in Ramsey, New Jersey. The location brings the practice's specialized support for children, teens, and families directly to Bergen County, complementing its established office in Nyack, New York.

Many families first reach out when they sense something feels off, whether a child is becoming more anxious, struggling with behavior at home or school, or having a hard time adjusting to changes within the family. The new Ramsey office gives local parents a nearby place to turn for help, offering a safe, supportive space where children and teens can better understand their emotions and learn to express themselves in healthy ways. As a child therapist in Ramsey, NJ, the practice meets each child at their own developmental level so therapy feels supportive rather than overwhelming.

At the heart of the practice's approach is a strong, trusting relationship. Therapists focus on helping children feel safe, heard, and understood from the very first session, while working closely with parents and caregivers through regular communication and practical guidance that extends beyond the therapy room. This collaboration helps create consistency between therapy, school, and home life, which can lead to stronger and longer-lasting results for the whole family.

Ramsey families can access a full range of services tailored to each child's age, personality, and goals. These include individual child therapy that supports emotional growth, behavior concerns, and social development, along with teen therapy for adolescents navigating stress, identity, and relationships. The practice also offers family therapy, group therapy, parent coaching, and support for anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, OCD, and emotional regulation, all delivered through evidence-based approaches by licensed clinicians.

Founded by Erica Smuckler, LCSW, a licensed clinician specializing in child and adolescent mental health, Courageous Kids Counseling brings a team of Licensed Clinical Social Workers licensed in both New York and New Jersey. The practice emphasizes thoughtful, individualized care that prioritizes trust, collaboration, and meaningful progress over one-size-fits-all approaches.

The new office is located at 300B Lake Street, Suite 4, in the Ramsey Office Court just off Route 17, close to local shopping areas including Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace. The ground-floor space offers convenient parking and a welcoming, comfortable environment designed to help children feel at ease from the moment they arrive. For families with busy schedules, the practice also provides secure, HIPAA-compliant online therapy throughout New Jersey and New York.

Families interested in learning more can begin with a free 15-minute phone consultation, a low-pressure conversation designed to help parents feel supported, informed, and clear on next steps.

About Courageous Kids Counseling

Courageous Kids Counseling is a child and teen therapy practice serving families in Ramsey, New Jersey, and Nyack, New York, as well as Bergen County, Rockland County, and surrounding communities. Founded by Erica Smuckler, LCSW, the practice provides child therapy, teen therapy, family therapy, group therapy, parent coaching, and online therapy, with specialized support for anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, and OCD. As an out-of-network, private-pay practice, Courageous Kids Counseling offers both in-person and virtual sessions. For more information, call (914) 647-8723 or visit www.courageouskidscounseling.com.



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