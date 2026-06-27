06-26-26 Allegany County Press Release from Chairman W. Brooke Harris – Economic Development in Allegany County

Press Release

June 26, 2026

Press Release Note:

This statement is issued by W. Brooke Harris, Chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators, in partnership with Allegany County Office of Economic Development, as part of our ongoing efforts to advance strategic investment, business growth, infrastructure development, and quality-of-life initiatives throughout the County.

Infrastructure Doesn’t Make Headlines Very Often…But It Builds the Future.

When people think about economic development, they often picture a new business opening its doors, a hotel breaking ground, or families moving into new homes. What they don’t always see are the miles of waterline beneath the ground, the wastewater systems that make development possible, or the water towers that provide the water pressure, reliability, and fire protection every community depends on.

In response to Congressman Nick Langworthy’s announcement this week, Allegany County extends its sincere gratitude for his steadfast support and dedicated advocacy in championing this project through the federal appropriations process and helping secure its inclusion in the federal budget. We also recognize the important partnership and support of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, whose continued commitment to investing in rural infrastructure strengthens communities across New York.

Together with years of planning and collaboration among local, state, and federal partners, these efforts are helping lay the foundation for the next generation of economic growth, business investment, housing development, and community prosperity in Allegany County. This achievement reflects what is possible when leaders at every level work together toward a shared vision for the future.

The recently awarded $1,250,000 in Federal Community Project Funding is a critical piece of a much larger vision. Combined with a $740,000 federal ARC IIJA grant, a $500,000 State County Infrastructure Grant, and a $3,000,000 Empire State Development Pro-Housing Grant, these investments demonstrate what can be accomplished when all levels of government work together to support locally driven priorities. They also reflect years of strategic planning and the County’s commitment to positioning Allegany County for sustainable growth and long-term success.

Together, these funding sources support a transformational infrastructure initiative that includes:

Construction of a new water tower to provide reliable drinking water capacity and critical fire suppression.

Expansion of water infrastructure designed to support long-term, phased growth. Development of a new wastewater treatment package plant and collection system extending from County Road 20 in Friendship to State Route 19 in Belmont.

Infrastructure that enables construction of Allegany County’s future Department of Public Works facility.

Construction of the new County Road 51, improving access to key development sites and enhancing long-term economic opportunities along the corridor.

The utility backbone needed to support an approximately 80-room hotel project currently moving through the ACIDA process.

Capacity to support future restaurants, retail, and commercial services that often follow new lodging and housing investments, creating jobs, increasing visitor spending, and providing amenities that benefit both residents and visitors while making Allegany County an even more attractive place to live, work, and invest.

Capacity to support a significant new private market-rate housing development that will help address regional housing needs and provide attractive housing options for current and future residents.

Perhaps most importantly, these improvements create opportunities that extend well beyond the projects already on the horizon. For Allegany County, these infrastructure investments represent one of our most powerful business attraction tools. One of the first questions companies ask when evaluating a new location is: Can this community support our operations and future growth? The answer depends on more than just available land. Reliable water and wastewater infrastructure, dependable utility capacity, transportation access, proximity to interstate highways and rail corridors, and efficient access to regional markets all play a critical role in site selection. Together, these assets often determine whether a project moves forward in a community – or moves elsewhere.

These investments will allow us to actively recruit businesses that complement our existing employers, strengthen local supply chains, diversify our economy, and create quality jobs while supporting the manufacturers, agricultural producers, and small businesses that already call Allegany County home.

The ripple effect touches every corner of our community. New hotels create construction jobs, permanent employment, and visitor spending that supports local restaurants and retailers. Housing developments provide options for families and workers. Modern infrastructure enhances public safety, improves quality of life, and gives the next generation confidence that they can build their future here.

What makes this achievement especially meaningful is the collaboration behind it. No single grant or funding source could have brought this vision to life. Rather, it is the result of years of planning, responsible local investment, and the successful alignment of federal, state, and county resources. By strategically earmarking local dollars and pursuing complementary funding opportunities, Allegany County is now able to leverage outside investments to close critical funding gaps and move these transformational projects from concept to reality. The result is infrastructure that will drive economic opportunity, support future development, and enhance the quality of life for residents for years to come.

This is what long-term economic development looks like: not chasing headlines but building the conditions that make opportunities possible. As these projects move into the construction phase, Allegany County is not simply installing pipes and tanks; we are creating the capacity for businesses to invest, families to put down roots, entrepreneurs to innovate, and communities to thrive.

The strongest economies are built on strong infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and a willingness to invest in the future before opportunity arrives. We are proud to be investing in all three.

To businesses looking for a location where they can grow, innovate, and become part of a collaborative community, now is the time to take a closer look at Allegany County. With expanding infrastructure, access to interstate and rail corridors, a skilled workforce, and a commitment to support business success, we are building the foundation for your next chapter.

We’re not just preparing for growth; we’re making it possible. Allegany County is open to opportunity and ready to welcome businesses, entrepreneurs, developers, and investors who want to build the future with us.

For more information about development opportunities, available sites, or economic development initiatives, please contact the Office of Economic Development:

Ashley A. Smith

Director of Economic Development

development@alleganyco.gov

585-268-7471

https://www.alleganyco.gov/economic-development/

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ALLEGANY PHASE 1 PROJECT BOUNDARY Updated 6.26.26