Berkely County woman charged with operating a business without a Retail License

SCDOR agents arrested a Berkeley County woman on Friday and charged her with operating a business without a Retail License.

Melissa Lauren Carr, 35, of Moncks Corner, operated R&W Truck Service Inc. in North Charleston. According to an arrest warrant, the SCDOR revoked Carr’s Retail License on November 19, 2025.

Every person engaged in business in South Carolina as a retailer must obtain a Retail License from the SCDOR before making any retail sales that are subject to Sales & Use Tax. Though Carr was advised by SCDOR Revenue Officers to close her business and cease making sales after her Retail License was revoked, an investigation revealed that she did not.

If convicted, Carr faces a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine. She is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston pending a bond hearing.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to FraudAdvisor@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

2070 Northbrook Blvd, Suite B7

North Charleston, SC 29406

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MEDIA INQUIRIES:

SCDOR Public Information Office

news@dor.sc.gov