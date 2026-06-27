What it takes to support visiting RIMPAC ships in Hawaii: The logistics behind a port visit

When ships from around the world arrive in Hawaii to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, the world's largest international maritime exercise, a complex and tightly coordinated logistics effort begins long before they reach the pier.

Supporting a port visit during RIMPAC requires extensive planning, coordination and execution across multiple logistics functions to ensure the visiting ships from 30 nations can safely moor, sustain operations and integrate into the broader exercise. At the center of this effort are Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor ocean terminals professionals, who coordinate cargo movements, waterfront operations and critical support services that enable fleet operations ashore and afloat.

One of the most important components of port visit support is husbanding services, which coordinate the essential requirements for foreign and U.S. Navy vessels while in port. These services include transportation, utilities, waste management and other critical support that allows ships to remain mission ready while pier-side.

The complexity of supporting visiting ships increases significantly during RIMPAC as each vessel arrives with unique operational requirements, schedules and logistics needs. Successfully synchronizing these requirements demands constant communication among ship crews, waterfront personnel, planners and service providers. For Manny Galera, deputy director of ocean terminals and a 15-year federal employee, effective communication is the foundation of every successful port visit. "Communication is the most important part of supporting a RIMPAC port visit," Galera said. "We have to understand each vessel's requests, our logistics capabilities and the limitations of the pier where the ship will be berthed. Bottom line, understanding the exact needs of every vessel is what allows us to provide the best support possible."

Ocean terminals personnel work closely with supported commands and partner organizations to ensure all required services are in place before a ship arrives and remain available throughout each port visit. Their work also includes coordinating cargo handling and ensuring waterfront operations remain safe and efficient as ships from around the world arrive and depart throughout the exercise. Waste removal is another essential function supporting both operational efficiency and environmental compliance. With multiple ships and international crews cycling through Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC, coordinated waste management helps maintain safe, clean and efficient waterfront operations while meeting Navy and federal regulatory requirements.

"What most people don't see is that a successful RIMPAC port visit isn't a pause in operations; it's a complex, continuous logistical hand off," said Cmdr. David Francia, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor director of operations. "Success hinges on a massive behind-the-scenes partnership among NAVSUP FLC, the Defense Logistics Agency, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Port Operations and our sister services. We aren't just coordinating services while ships are pier side. We're synchronizing the land-based support they need before they transition to the demanding at-sea phase of the exercise."

In addition to meeting operational requirements, port visit support must adhere to strict environmental, safety and fiscal standards. Every service, from husbanding arrangements to waste disposal, is executed in accordance with Navy regulations and federal contracting requirements. The ability to balance mission demands with regulatory compliance is a defining feature of port operations at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, particularly during a large-scale multinational exercise such as RIMPAC. As ships from across the Pacific arrive and depart throughout the exercise, ocean terminals professionals remain focused on delivering uninterrupted support to the fleet. Their work enables warships and support vessels alike to remain ready, supplied and fully integrated into the exercise. The success of every port visit reflects the broader mission of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor: delivering logistics support that enables readiness, strengthens partnerships and sustains naval operations across the Pacific.

For RIMPAC 2026, every successful port visit begins long before a ship arrives and continues long after it departs, made possible by the logistics professionals who keep the world's largest international maritime exercise moving. Naval Supply Systems Command provides supply, acquisition and logistics support to the Navy and joint force worldwide. As one of its 11 subordinate commands, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor enables forward operations and sustains fleet readiness throughout the Pacific. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. In coordination with the Navy Supply Corps, NAVSUP delivers the logistics capabilities required to sustain naval forces and support operational readiness.

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.