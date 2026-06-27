USARPAC Honors Fijian WWII Legacy, Looks to Future

SUVA, Fiji — Emphasizing an enduring historical bond and a shared vision for regional security, U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General for Homeland-Affairs, Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, traveled to Suva, Fiji, from June 21-23, 2026, to engage with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF).

The visit, which coincided with the RFMF’s Infantry Week and “WWII Bougainville Commemoration” ceremonies, highlighted both their rich history.

Restoring a Lost Piece of History A central point of the visit was the restoration of a vital piece of Fijian military history. During the ceremonies, Okamura officially presented the RFMF with a newly framed copy of the Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR) U.S. Army XIV Corps Unit Citation.

The citation recognizes the exceptional service, distinguished combat performance, and courage of 3FIR personnel who fought alongside Allied forces during the World War II Bougainville campaign. Tragically, the original citation was destroyed when the old 3FIR complex caught fire in 2021.

Okamura formally handed over the replacement citation to the RFMF Commander Land Force, Brig. Gen. Onisivoro Covunisaqa during the ceremony.

"We would like to present this to you. It's a commendation for outstanding service, for your gallantry, your bravery, your sacrifice, and your service that you get to be proud of every single day," said Okamura.

Covunisaqa expressed deep appreciation to USARPAC for the thoughtful gesture, noting that the restored document serves as a powerful reminder of their predecessors' sacrifices and reinforces the partnership between the RFMF and the U.S. Army.

Looking to the Future: Exercise CARTWHEEL 28 While the engagement honored the past, leaders were also focused on preparing for the future. Bilateral discussions ensured collaboration with Fiji and other like-minded partners in the region.

Looking ahead to Exercise CARTWHEEL, Covunisaqa outlined his strategic priorities for the RFMF during their bilateral meetings.

The engagements in Fiji reaffirm USARPAC’s commitment to the RFMF Land Forces and regional partners and allies.