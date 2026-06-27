Victory Recovery Partners Highlights Trauma-Informed Care for PTSD Awareness Day

For National PTSD Awareness Day, the practice spotlights its integrated approach to treating trauma and co-occurring substance use disorders.

FARMINGVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National PTSD Awareness Day on June 27, Victory Recovery Partners is highlighting its trauma-informed, integrated approach to care, which treats post-traumatic stress disorder alongside the substance use and mental health challenges that so often accompany it across its Long Island and New York City outpatient centers.

Post-traumatic stress disorder affects millions of American adults in any given year, touching not only veterans and first responders but also survivors of accidents, violence, abuse, loss, and other deeply distressing events. Left untreated, PTSD can disrupt sleep, relationships, and daily functioning, and it frequently overlaps with anxiety, depression, and substance use as individuals attempt to cope with painful symptoms on their own. Despite how common it is, many people still move through fragmented systems where their trauma is treated separately from their addiction or mental health, leaving critical gaps in care.

Victory Recovery Partners is built to close that gap. Through its integrated dual-diagnosis treatment model, the practice addresses trauma and co-occurring substance use disorders together within a single coordinated program, rather than asking patients to navigate multiple providers on their own. This approach recognizes that for many individuals, recovery from addiction is only sustainable when the underlying trauma driving it is treated at the same time.

Central to that work is the depth of Victory's behavioral health services, which include individual counseling, group counseling, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), intensive outpatient programming, peer recovery support, and specialty groups for women, men, professionals, and adolescents. These evidence-based therapies help patients process traumatic experiences, manage triggers, and build practical coping skills that support long-term stability, all coordinated by a personal recovery partner who oversees each patient's complete treatment experience.

Patients also have access to comprehensive psychiatric services, where experienced psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners provide evaluations and medication management for PTSD and other co-occurring conditions. By keeping psychiatric care, counseling, and substance use treatment under one roof, Victory ensures that the physical, emotional, and behavioral dimensions of trauma are addressed as part of one continuous plan.

Accessibility remains a defining feature of Victory's model. The practice operates with no waitlists, accepts walk-ins, and admits most new patients within 24 to 48 hours, so individuals reaching out during PTSD Awareness Day do not have to wait weeks for help. Victory accepts all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and also assists uninsured patients in qualifying for coverage or arranging self-pay rates so that cost is never a barrier to timely, comprehensive care.

This PTSD Awareness Day, Victory Recovery Partners is reinforcing a simple message: trauma and the struggles that grow from it should not be treated as separate conversations, but as one coordinated path toward healing and recovery.

About Victory Recovery Partners

Victory Recovery Partners is an outpatient addiction medicine practice that operates multiple centers across Long Island and New York City. Each of Victory's centers offers support for individuals facing challenges from dependency on alcohol or controlled substances, along with co-occurring mental health concerns. Victory accepts all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and strives to admit patients within 24 to 48 hours. For more information about Victory Recovery Partners, please call (631) 528-1720, or visit www.VictoryRP.com.

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