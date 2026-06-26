Catch summer music festival vibes at a night of indie and alt-rock at the 2026 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

Tickets on sale now to see Friday Pilots Club and AWOLNATION 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25

What’s better than live music, friends, and family on a summer night? The Douglas County Fair & Rodeo is expanding its live music offerings in 2026 with the announcement of indie, pop-rock group Friday Pilots Club opening for alt-rock hitmakers AWOLNATION at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the award-winning Douglas County Fair & Rodeo.

Tickets are now on sale for this powerhouse show that’s perfect for all ages.

AWOLNATION exploded onto the scene in 2010 with their high-energy sound and “Sail” and hasn’t slowed down since. Their sound is the perfect addition to the opening weekend at the Dougals County Fair & Rodeo, featuring two full nights of marquee entertainment close to home.

Friday Night Pilots Club incorporates indie rock and pop rock as the core, while also drawing on indie pop, emo, and dance-rock influences. The band’s debut album Nowhere (2024) showcases a variety of stylistic preferences, from chaotic, guitar-driven tracks to more sentimental, melodic songs, reflecting the diverse influences of each member.

Get tickets now to see both bands starting at just $65.

Make it a full weekend of music by also catching Billy Dean opening for Trace Adkins on his 30th anniversary tour at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. Tickets are on sale now.