Turning Bold Ideas Into Better Care: Looking Ahead to the AHA Leadership Summit

Every day, hospitals and health systems are finding new and better ways to care for the people and communities they serve.

You can see it in predictive diagnostics that are helping care teams identify complex conditions and make more informed decisions in real time. You can see it in the growing use of ambient AI scribes, which help clinicians spend less time on paperwork and more time focused on their patients. You can see it in the promise of novel cell and gene-editing therapies that are creating new possibilities for patients with serious genetic conditions. And you can see it in something as simple as bedside control tablets that allow patients to regulate their environment, order a meal, find a TV show or request help.

How Healthcare Innovation Is Transforming Patient Care

These advances are exciting. But they also point to something bigger — the spirit of innovation that runs through America’s hospitals and health systems. Our field has always been driven by people who ask how care can be better, safer, more efficient and more accessible. That commitment is what continues to move healthcare forward.

Of course, innovation does not happen in a vacuum. Hospitals and health systems are facing serious headwinds from financial pressures, workforce challenges, shifting policies, administrative burdens and ongoing efforts that threaten programs and resources many communities rely on. These pressures are real, and they make the work of transformation more challenging.

Yet, time and again, hospital and health system leaders, clinicians and care teams have responded with creativity, determination and a steadfast focus on patients. They are redesigning care, strengthening their organizations and building partnerships that improve health inside and outside the hospital walls.

That is why opportunities to come together and learn from one another are so important. Exchanging ideas is one of the best ways to spark progress. The 2026 AHA Leadership Summit, July 12-14 in Denver, will bring together hospital and health system leaders, clinicians, innovators and other experts who are working to transform the future of healthcare.

2026 AHA Leadership Summit: Redesigning Care Delivery and Operating Models

This year’s Summit is anchored by the theme “(Re)Designing Care Delivery and Operating Models for the Future.” It comes at the right time. Across the field, leaders are asking how to evolve care models, strengthen organizational resilience and drive sustainable improvements in care delivery and operations. The Summit will provide a forum for those conversations, with practical insights, candid discussions and peer-to-peer learning.

Attendees will explore many of the issues shaping healthcare today and tomorrow, including value-based care, reimagined care teams, capacity management and patient throughput, virtual staffing, primary care redesign, hospital-at-home programs, virtual care and telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and the responsible use of AI and predictive technologies.

Just as importantly, the Summit will highlight the kind of innovation that begins with people: new workforce strategies, stronger care-team models, deeper community partnerships, population health efforts and approaches that address the social drivers of health. These are the ideas that help hospitals and health systems meet patients where they are and deliver care in ways that work better for everyone.

Why Hospital and Health System Leaders Should Attend the AHA Leadership Summit

The AHA Leadership Summit offers something valuable for every healthcare leader. It is a chance to step back from the day-to-day pressures of our work, connect with colleagues who are facing many of the same challenges and return home with ideas that can make a difference for your organization and your community.

There is still time to register for this year’s AHA Leadership Summit and join us in Denver for three days of learning, connection and shared purpose. If you cannot attend, watch for key takeaways and strategies that emerge from the conference.

Also, please visit AHA’s Telling the Hospital Story webpage to see examples of how hospitals and health systems are driving innovation and to share your own organization’s story with us.

The future of healthcare will be shaped by the leadership, ingenuity and compassion of people across our field. And when we learn from one another, we make that future stronger.