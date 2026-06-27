June 26, 2026 - Nevadans urged to evaluate flood risk and insurance options following recent flooding

Floods can happen anytime, anywhere, sometimes with little to no warning; and Nevada is certainly no exception. Recent thunderstorms triggered flash flooding and mudslides in Washoe and Storey Counties. The flooding impacted nearly 100 homes and prompted emergency shelter-in-place orders in Hidden Valley.

Remember that standard homeowners', renters' and commercial insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Victims of a flood should check with their agent or review their policy before filing a claim. A stand-alone flood policy or a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program managed by FEMA may provide coverage for flood damage to a home. This guide can help start the recovery process after a flood: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/starting-your-recovery-after-flood. Auto insurance for a vehicle, RV, or trailer with comprehensive coverage may cover flood damage.

The Division encourages Nevadans to evaluate their flood risks and explore flood insurance options. In the event of a federal disaster, aid is typically provided in the form of low-interest loans, which must be paid back and are likely to only cover a portion of your costs. Several insurance companies offer stand-alone flood insurance to Nevadans. Contact an insurance agent or visit FloodSmart.gov to learn more about available flood insurance options and locate a participating provider.

For more information visit the Division's website or additional resources below:

Nevada Division of Insurance Flood Insurance Information

https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/Homeowners-Insurance/Flood-Insurance/

Nevada Consumer's Guide to Flood Insurance

https://doi.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/doinvgov/_public-documents/Consumers/FloodInsurance_C.pdf

The Division is here to assist those affected by the flooding. Policyholders that experience difficulty with claims processing should contact the Nevada Division of Insurance toll-free at 888-872-3234.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The State of Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Division of Insurance protects Nevada consumers in their insurance experience and regulates Nevada's $22 billion insurance industry. The Division of Insurance has offices in Carson City and Las Vegas. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV.