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Notice of Temporary Road Closure

Bell County will temporarily close a section of Stringtown Road to through traffic from July 2 to July 17, 2026.  The closure will occur along Stringtown Road from Seaton Road to 1 mile East of Seaton Road. 

For further details, please contact the Bell County Engineer's Office at 254-933-5275.

Click Here for a printable notice.

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Notice of Temporary Road Closure

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