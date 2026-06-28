Two Years After NAR Commission Rule Changes, MoJo Real Estate Team Examines Impact on Kansas City Home Buyers

MoJo Real Estate Team, Kansas City

MoJo Real Estate Team's Max Jones says putting buyer-agent pay in the purchase contract added transparency and removed a potential conflict of interest.

When the buyer can see exactly what their agent is being paid, and they've agreed to it up front in writing, that whole question of conflict goes away.” — Max Jones, Co-Founder, MoJo Real Estate Team

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly two years after sweeping changes to how real estate commissions are disclosed, the verdict from one Kansas City brokerage is clear: the reforms have been good for buyers and good for the industry, largely because they made the business more transparent.The changes, which followed a 2024 National Association of Realtors settlement, require buyers to sign a written buyer agreement with their agent before touring homes, and they moved the question of buyer-agent compensation out of the background and into the open."Overall it's been good for the industry because it's more transparent," said Max Jones, co-founder of MoJo Real Estate Team , brokered by Keller Williams Kansas City North. "Previously there was really no mechanism for the buyer to know what their agent was getting paid, because the compensation showed up on the seller's settlement statement at closing. Now it's spelled out in the purchase contract, where every party can see it."That shift addressed a structural issue long baked into the way homes were sold. Because the buyer's agent was compensated through the seller's side of the transaction, and that figure was not visible to the buyer, the old model could create the appearance of a conflict of interest: a concern that an agent might be influenced toward listings that offered more compensation."When the buyer can see exactly what their agent is being paid, and they've agreed to it up front in writing, that whole question goes away," Jones said. "It builds trust, and trust is the entire job."Jones is candid that the practical effect on pricing has been smaller than some predicted. The biggest change, he said, has been disclosure and transparency rather than a wholesale shift in the economics of a transaction. Compensation, he emphasized, has always been and remains fully negotiable between a buyer and their agent, and it is not set by law or by any association.For buyers, the most visible difference is the written buyer agreement now signed at the start of the relationship. MoJo Real Estate Team walks clients through that document before they tour a single home, so expectations and costs are clear from day one."The written agreement isn't a hurdle, it's a conversation," Jones said. "It's where we explain what we do, what it costs, and that those terms are negotiable. Buyers should expect that conversation from any agent they hire."About MoJo Real Estate TeamFounded in 2004, MoJo Real Estate Team is one of Kansas City's top-producing real estate teams, serving buyers and sellers across the metro with a focus on relocation, new construction, and luxury and move-up homes. The team is brokered by Keller Williams Kansas City North and has earned more than 850 client reviews. Learn more at mojokc.com.Media ContactMax Jones, Co-FounderMoJo Real Estate Team310 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118816-268-6068Keller Williams Kansas City North: 816-452-4200TeamMoJoKC@gmail.commojokc.comCompensation and fees are fully negotiable and are not set by law or any Realtor association. MoJo Real Estate Team is brokered by Keller Williams Kansas City North. Equal Housing Opportunity.

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