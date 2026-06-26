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Share your voice this summer by taking the Broomfield Together Survey

What do you love about Broomfield? What would you change in the coming decades? Share your vision for Broomfield’s future as part of Broomfield Together!

Broomfield Together is a community-wide effort to update two of Broomfield’s guiding plans: the Comprehensive Plan and the Transportation Mobility Plan. These plans are updated about every decade, and they guide how our community grows and how people get around. 

Share your voice this summer by taking the Broomfield Together Survey, engaging in online activities on Broomfield Voice and stopping by the Broomfield Together table at a community event.

If you take the survey, you can enter to win an individual Broomfield rec center membership or a $50 gift card to a local restaurant. It takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Winners will be announced in September.

When you share your ideas, you help ensure these plans reflect the values and vision of the people who call Broomfield home. Take the survey, engage online, find open house details and learn more at BroomfieldVoice.com/BroomfieldTogether


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Share your voice this summer by taking the Broomfield Together Survey

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