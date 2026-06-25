Sen. Brenner scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Brenner is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“Our reproductive health cannot be separated from our broader health. Through the 132nd Legislature, I am proud to have protected Mainers’ access to reproductive healthcare services, from family planning services to preventative screenings, and invested in the organizations that provide them at low cost,” said Sen. Brenner. “As federal officials fight to erode access to healthcare, reproductive and otherwise, Maine remains a place where all patients can receive the care they need.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Brenner has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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