DEADLINE EXTENDED TO JULY 10 TO APPLY FOR TWO POLK COUNTY JUDGE VACANCIES

June 26, 2026, 5:05 a.m. ET

The 10th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission has extended its deadline for applications to fill two judge vacancies on the Polk County court.

The vacancies arose from the promotion of Judges Rachelle Williamson and Kevin Kohl from county to circuit court.

All applicants must submit their applications to the commission chair via email by 5 p.m. July 10. Applicants must meet the qualifications for county court judges described in Florida Statute and the Florida Constitution.