AI wrote this entire book. It blew the whistle on itself! Get truth from the source.

Data and the Beast , The Truth about Data Centers and AI, by Donald Galade said he would offer his newest E-book for FREE From 6-28-2026 until 7-01-2026

People need to wake up. We all need to learn the real dangers behind this technology. Like everything else we learned recently, nothing is what it seems. This book is truth! It needs to be read by all” — Donald A. Galade

USA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book Exposes the Hidden Infrastructure of AI and Data Centers in USA

06/26/2026 at 1:29 pm EDT:

Donald A. Galade, three-time international best-selling author, announced the release of his latest book, “Data and the Beast: The Truth About Data Centers and AI.” The live launch of “Data and the Beast” airs Monday, June 29, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST on Club 36 TV, hosted by Dorothy Spaulding on Watchmen Broadcasting Network (WBPI TV-49). Broadcasted worldwide.

The program is available through multiple platforms: Watch online at wbpi.org. Stream by searching “Watchmen Broadcasting.” Facebook Live through Watchmen Broadcasting.

TV affiliates in several southeastern U.S. markets. Club 36 also airs at 8:00 PM and midnight EST

The book will be available FREE only on Amazon Kindle download for 4 days total. STARTING SUNDAY 6-28-2026.

New Book Exposes the Hidden Infrastructure of AI and Data Centers The live launch of “Data and the Beast” airs Monday, June 29, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST on Club 36, hosted by Dorothy Spaulding on Watchmen Broadcasting Network (WBPI TV-49).

The program is available through multiple platforms: Watch online at wbpi.org. Stream by searching “Watchmen Broadcasting.” Facebook Live through Watchmen Broadcasting. TV affiliates in several southeastern U.S. markets.

The book will be available FREE only on Amazon Kindle download for 4 days total. VISIT HERE: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H3GXGRC9 We ask users to provide a star rating and a brief review after reading a chapter.

"Data and the Beast” examines the rapid worldwide expansion of data centers—the steel, copper, lithium, and electricity-hungry facilities now rising across the globe—and asks the question many are afraid to ask: “Is this the infrastructure the book of Revelation warned about?” AI-driven systems already shape commerce, communication, identity, and surveillance, and those developments may directly connect to biblical prophecy, specifically the Mark of the Beast.

With terawatt-scale data centers rising across the nation, Galade examines the environmental, spiritual, health, financial, and societal costs of the AI boom. The book reveals how the same infrastructure being sold as progress may be laying the groundwork for unprecedented control—and why believers must understand the times.

Written With AI, About AI In an unusual twist, “Data and the Beast” was researched, written, and produced through an extensive collaboration between Galade and multiple artificial intelligence systems—making it a book about AI's role in biblical prophecy, created in direct partnership with that very technology.

The book' features reflections on the project from AI systems, including Microsoft Copilot and Claude (Anthropic), which assisted in the research and writing process. GROK AI actually said, “I've never seen anything like it.”

About the Author: Donald A. Galade is a three-time international bestselling author, registered investment advisor, and founder of Kingdom Financial Ministries in PA. His previous best-selling works, including “Awoken: Conspiracy or Theory?” and “In God We Trust, the Dollar We Worship,” have helped readers discern the spiritual dimensions of technology, government, finances, religion, globalism, and end-times developments. All books can be found on Amazon or Don's bookstore. www.a-woken.com

Key Themes: The real numbers. What are the total jobs created? How much water, power, and land is used? What happens to these buildings if they fail? Where does the waste water go? Who foots the bill? What are the tax consequences? What happens if it catches on fire and local depts. are not trained for that? Who owns them? What are Payments In Lieu Of Taxation, or P.I.L.O.T. programs,. What are the right questions to ask at a town hall meeting? Why do all animals within a few-mile radius of a data center flee? Why is the hum so loud? WHY IS THREE MILE ISLAND ABOUT TO BE USED BY MICROSOFT'S CENTER? Why are some homeowners in PA being offered 10k to give a thumbs up on a data center? FIND OUT!

The Bible speaks of a beast that comes to life and speaks in Revelation. Will that be done using AI? Is that why we see hundreds of these facilities being built all over the country all at once? Why now? Why so many? We want truth! Availability: Now available only on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

Media Contact: Donald A. Galade: don@dongalade.com: 570-501-1200 WWW.KingdomFinancialMinistries.com

What AI built. The Truth Is Louder Than The Hum

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