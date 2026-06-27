Mansfield Police Officer Arrested on Malfeasance, Battery, and Assault Charges

Mansfield – This morning, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit arrested a Mansfield Police Department Officer on criminal charges. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 58-year-old Curtis Jones of Mansfield.

The investigation began in early 2026, when LSP received reports of misconduct by an Officer employed by the City of Mansfield. As a result of the investigation and information obtained, an arrest warrant was obtained through the 42nd JDC, charging Jones with malfeasance in office, simple battery, and simple assault. This morning, Jones turned himself in to authorities and was processed at the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on the charges listed above. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

“The department is fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities to ensure an impartial and thorough review occurs, said Interim Mansfield Police Chief Michelle Thomas. “Due to an ongoing legal process, we cannot discuss details at this time. We want to assure the community that the integrity, trust, and well-being of the community we serve remain a top priority.”

To report suspicious or criminal activity in your community, the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be accessed by visiting lsp.org and clicking the Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]