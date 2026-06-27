Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Calcasieu Parish Crash
TROOP D NEWS RELEASE
June 26, 2026
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Calcasieu Parish Crash
Iowa – On June 25, 2026, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle
fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 101 near Jeff Davis Road. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Darin
Labiche of Lake Charles.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by Labiche, was traveling north on
Louisiana Highway 101. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan traveled off the roadway, entered a ditch,
struck a culvert, and overturned.
Labiche, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased
at the scene. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Labiche and submitted for analysis. This crash
remains under investigation.
While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt dramatically reduces
your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle,
regardless of seating position, to remain properly restrained at all times. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of
the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during a crash.
Contact Information:
Trooper Roy Jones
Louisiana State Police
Public Affairs Section – Troop D
Office: (337) 491-2511
[email protected]
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