Unidentified Bicyclist Killed in St. Charles Parish Crash

St. Rose – On June 25, 2026, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Interstate 10 west near the Interstate 310 south split in St. Charles Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male bicyclist.

The preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was traveling westbound on the right shoulder of I-10, approaching the I-310 south on-ramp. At the same time, a 2023 Dodge Ram traveling westbound on I-10 was attempting to enter the I-310 south on-ramp. For reasons still under investigation, the bicyclist attempted to cross the southbound travel lanes of I-310 toward the I-10 gore area and was struck by the Dodge in the left lane.

The cyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, who was properly restrained, was not injured.

At the time of the crash, the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing. The bicycle was equipped with both front and rear illumination devices.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash; however, as part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was collected for analysis. The driver of the Dodge voluntarily provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the cyclist is encouraged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775. Anonymous submissions can also be made by visiting lsp.org and selecting the "Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity" link.

Troopers remind the public that, under Louisiana law, bicycles are prohibited on interstate highways and other controlled-access roadways. Bicyclists should use alternate routes intended for bicycle travel and obey all traffic laws. Motorists should also remain alert, drive attentively, and be prepared for unexpected hazards on the roadway.

Contact Information:

Trooper Kyle Wagner

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop B

(504) 202-6900

[email protected]