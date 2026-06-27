Treasury Sanctions Networks Fueling Sudan’s Civil War and Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

WASHINGTON—Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on eight individuals and entities linked to procurement and recruitment networks that continue to fuel Sudan’s devastating civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). These networks have enabled both sides to expand the scale and intensity of the conflict, contributing to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and further destabilizing an already fragile region. The ongoing violence has also created conditions that allow for terrorist groups to grow, posing threats to the security and interests of the United States.

“The Trump Administration is committed to advancing a lasting peace in Sudan and bringing an end to the conflict,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “The networks profiting from the conflict in Sudan jeopardize the prospects for the humanitarian truce that the Sudanese people desperately need.”

The United States calls on the SAF and the RSF to accept and implement an immediate, unconditional three-month humanitarian truce. Such a truce would allow additional humanitarian assistance to reach those in need, safeguard civilian populations, and create space for further negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire. The United States again calls on external actors to cease all financial and military support to the parties involved in the conflict.

Today’s action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14098, “Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition.” OFAC’s investigation of the individuals and entities designated today was conducted in close partnership with the United States Customs and Border Protection, National Targeting Center.

saf procurement companies and supplier

The Defense Industries System (DIS), Sudan’s largest defense enterprise, supports and maintains the SAF’s arsenal of arms, ammunition, vehicles, and material, often acquired from Iran and other external backers. DIS controls numerous subsidiaries, including the Sudanese conglomerate, Giad Industrial Group (Giad)—also known as Sudan Master Technology—through complex and opaque structures from which DIS has generated billions of dollars. OFAC designated DIS and Giad on June 1, 2023. DIS’s acquisition of military equipment and related material has enabled the SAF to sustain combat operations against the RSF, conduct attacks against civilians, and reject and obstruct efforts to cease hostilities and achieve a ceasefire.

Target Multiactivities Company Ltd. (TMAC) is a Sudan-based company controlled by DIS through Giad. With senior DIS officer Tariq Hussain Muhammad Madani (Madani) serving as managing director, TMAC has imported explosives and related material into Sudan from Egyptian and Indian companies, including India-based explosives manufacturer, SBL Energy Limited (SBL). These explosives are subsequently used in bombs deployed by the SAF. SBL, whose chief executive officer is Indian national Alok Choudhari (Choudhari), has supplied TMAC with over 200 shipments of explosives and explosives-related materiel since 2024.

Ports Engineering Company LTD (Ports Engineering) is a Sudan-based public construction company owned by Sudanese state-owned enterprises, including Giad. Since the start of the conflict in April 2023, Ports Engineering has imported uniforms and footwear worn by Sudanese intelligence personnel from an Emirati company, and ammunition belts and boxes of weapons from a Turkish company.

OFAC designated TMAC pursuant to E.O. 14098 for being a foreign person who is owned or controlled by, or has acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, DIS, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14098.

OFAC designated Madani pursuant to E.O. 14098 for being a foreign person who is or has been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of TMAC, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14098 relating to the tenure of such leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors.

OFAC designated SBL pursuant to E.O. 14098 for being a foreign person who has materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, TMAC, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14098.

OFAC designated Choudhari pursuant to E.O. 14098 for being a foreign person who is or has been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of SBL, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14098 relating to the tenure of such leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors.

OFAC designated Ports Engineering pursuant to E.O. 14098 for being a foreign person who is owned or controlled by, or has acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Sudan Master Technology, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14098.

colombian recruiting network associates

OFAC took action in December 2025 and April 2026 against a transnational network led by retired Colombian military officer Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra (Quijano) and his wife, Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero (Oliveros), who have been recruiting former Colombian military personnel to fight in Sudan for the RSF, an armed group that has committed genocide. Quijano and Oliveros have carried out this scheme using companies under their control, including Colombia-based companies International Services Agency (A4SI) and Fénix Human Resources S.A.S., and Panama-based company, Talent Bridge, S.A. (formerly known as Global Staffing S.A.), which was used to minimize A4SI’s legal exposure and obfuscate the links between A4SI and the company hiring the Colombian fighters.

Panamanian nationals Enrique Daniel Palacios Quintanilla (Palacios) and Jack Peter Derman Guzman (Derman), and Colombian national Fredy Alejandro Lopez Ocampo (Lopez) were associated with Talent Bridge S.A. dating back to the company’s creation in 2022, each holding official roles. Palacios served as a resident agent, director, and secretary. Derman served as a director, subscriber, empowered representative, and treasurer, and he succeeded Oliveros as president in July 2025, which is when the company rebranded as Talent Bridge, S.A. Lopez served as a secretary, director, and subscriber.

OFAC designated Palacios, Derman, and Lopez pursuant to E.O. 14098 for being foreign persons who are or have been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of Talent Bridge, S.A., an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14098 relating to the tenure of such leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons.

Violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons. OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis. OFAC’s Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines provide more information regarding OFAC’s enforcement of U.S. economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities involving designated or otherwise blocked persons. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated or blocked person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Non-U.S. persons are also prohibited from causing or conspiring to cause U.S. persons to wittingly or unwittingly violate U.S. sanctions, as well as engaging in conduct that evades U.S. sanctions. Individuals located in the U.S. or abroad who provide information about sanctions violations to Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network whistleblower incentive program may be eligible for awards if the information they provide leads to a successful enforcement action that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1,000,000.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information concerning the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, or to submit a request, please refer to OFAC’s guidance on Filing a Petition for Removal from an OFAC List.

Click here for more information on the persons designated today.

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