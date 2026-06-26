When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 26, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 26, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Total Nutrition Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa Capsules and Powder

Company Announcement

Total Nutrition Inc. of Deer Park, NY is voluntarily recalling TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa 1,200 mg Capsules and 100% Organic Moringa Powder following a supplier-initiated recall of the raw Organic Moringa ingredient because of possible Salmonella exposure. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled product was distributed nationally through the online platforms, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, and Target, as well as the company's website, http://www.tnvitamins.com/.

The following lots are included in the recall:

Product Product #: Lot #: Expiration: TNVitamins 100% Organic

Moringa Capsules 1,200 mg AB9917 Lot #: 2800 Exp: 2/2028 TNVitamins 100% Organic

Moringa Powder AB9904 Lot #: 2782 Exp: 5/2028

The lot numbers are located on the bottom of the bottle as well as near the barcode on the label. If your lot does not match one of the lots listed above, it is not affected by this recall.

The TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa 1,200 mg Capsules product is packaged in a white HDPE supplement bottle with a smooth white cap containing 90 clear capsules filled with green organic moringa powder. The TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa Powder product is packaged in a white HDPE jar with a smooth white cap containing 96 grams of green organic moringa powder.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are asked to dispose of them immediately. Do not eat, sell, or serve the product. For more information, please visit http://tnvitamins.com/organic-moringa-recall.

We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause to our customers. For questions, please reach out to customerservice@tnvitamins.com. TNVitamins is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers.