Game Show Battle Rooms Boston Set To Open at Burlington Mall on August 21, 2026

Game Show Battle Rooms | America's Original and Best Game Show Experience! Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington is an interactive live game show experience that provides an unforgettable team building event! Game Show Battle Rooms is America's best-reviewed game show experience, leading the industry in both review volume and quality. with over 150,000 five-star reviews, and an average 5.0 Google rating at every location. Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington is an immersive group activity that features an exciting blend of your favorite game show games! Whether you're planning a team building event, birthday party, corporate outing, holiday party, or simply searching for one of the most fun things to do in the Boston area, Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington is unlike anything else in the marketpl

Game Show Battle Rooms is America’s Original and Best Game Show Experience, with over 150,000 Five-Star Google Reviews, and 23 Locations Nationwide.

Super fun experience!!! A REALLY good activity for groups (friends or work). The structure was awesome + Vaughn (host) and Vance (producer) were awesome and really made a difference! Five stars!” — Microsoft, 2026 Team Building Event

BOSTON - BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington set to open its doors for business at the Burlington Mall on August 21st, 2026!

Game Show Battle Rooms is America’s original and best game show experience, with over 150,000 five-star Google reviews, and 23 locations nationwide. Ranked among the most fun things to do near you, we feature unforgettable team building events, birthday parties, group activities and more.

WHAT IS GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Guided by our charismatic live hosts in our custom-built arenas, Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington is an immersive game show battle between friends, family, and coworkers.

Across multiple rounds, two teams face off in a variety of game show games, earning Battle Points in a quest to hoist our signature trophy for a moment of glory. Each experience is private and lasts 60-75 minutes. Our games include Survey Battles, Spin and Solve, What’s That Cost, Matchup Wars, and Time Rush Games.

Click This Link To Reserve Your Game Show & Get Your Tickets!

"We are incredibly excited to bring Game Show Battle Rooms to the Boston metro area. Bostonians, with their deep love of sports, are going to love the competitive nature of Game Show Battle Rooms where you can face-off against your friends, families, and teammates for some unforgettable game show fun." - David Sauer, CEO + Co-Founder

THE GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS DIFFERENCE

With the largest arenas and highest production value in the industry, Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington accommodates the largest group sizes in the marketplace.

Delivering unrivaled gameplay, we are America's best-reviewed game show experience, leading the industry in both review volume and review quality, with over 150,000 five-star reviews, and an average 5.0 Google rating at every location.

CUSTOM CATERING SOLUTIONS AND ON-SITE BAR SERVICES

To further elevate our experience, Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington partners with local restaurants to offer custom catering menus for all events. We also offer on-site bar services, serving popular local varieties of beer, wine, and hard seltzers, along with national brands and non-alcoholic options.

We are the only game show experience in the Boston area - and one of the only operators nationwide - to offer both custom catering and alcoholic beverage service.

THE BEST TEAM BUILDING EVENT IN AMERICA

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington is the ultimate team building experience, offering your company an immersive and interactive private, live game show event. We provide a fun and engaging way to build teamwork, boost morale, and create lasting memories.

Visit Our Team Building Page to Learn More & Reserve Your Date!

Our events are perfect for corporate gatherings, holiday parties, team outings, and more. Our events are designed to be inclusive and cater to groups of all sizes, and we also offer virtual events for those who prefer a remote experience.

THE ORIGINAL GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE

Not only are we America’s best-reviewed game show experience, we're also the original. Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms created the immersive game show industry, introducing a groundbreaking concept that has since been widely emulated across the country. But while others may imitate our format, our industry-leading production quality, innovative gameplay, and unforgettable guest experience remain unmatched.

WHY GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington is not only one of the newest fun things to do in Burlington and the Boston area, it’s also the perfect celebration destination for countless occasions, including:

Team Building Events • Birthday Parties • Holiday Parties • Bachelorette Parties • School Field Trips • Family Reunions • Office Parties • Corporate Events • Group Date Nights • Networking Events • Happy Hours • Sports Team Meetups • or any other celebration!

GAMEPLAY OPTIONS, PRICING, AND GROUP SIZES

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington features two custom-built game show arenas and offers two unique experiences: Primetime Showdowns and Classic Showdowns. Ticket prices range from $39.95 to $43.95 per person, plus tax, depending on the day of the week and seasonal demand.

Our venue can host groups that range in size from 6 to 80 guests. If your group is larger than 80 guests, we can still accommodate you with Game Show Battle Rooms Mobile.

GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS MOBILE

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington offers a mobile game show experience that brings our signature competition to the venue of your choice, allowing us to accommodate large groups ranging from 80 to more than 1,000 guests.

Visit Our Mobile Game Show Page to Learn More & Reserve Your Date!

From corporate events and large fundraisers to convention centers and hotel ballrooms, our mobile game show services can be customized to fit a wide variety of event types and venues.

YOUR GAME SHOW AWAITS - THE TIME TO BATTLE IS NOW

Whether you're planning a team building event, birthday party, corporate outing, holiday party, or simply searching for one of the most fun things to do in the Boston area, Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington delivers an experience unlike anything else in the marketplace.

With custom-built arenas, charismatic live hosts, innovative gameplay, and mobile game show options for groups of all sizes, now is the perfect time to discover why Game Show Battle Rooms is America's best-reviewed game show experience.

Reservations are now open. Book your experience today and prepare to battle for glory!

Game Show Battle Rooms Boston - Burlington | America's Best Game Show Experience | Sizzle Reel

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