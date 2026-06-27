A Stronger Domestic Biofuels Industry Benefits Canada’s Economy, Environment and National Security

Advanced Biofuels Canada welcomes Energy and Mines Ministers’ focus on domestic biofuels production, energy security and global competitiveness

Canada’s biofuels sector is a clear economic and national security opportunity” — Fred Ghatala

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) welcomes the release of Growing a Resilient Canadian Biofuel Sector and the recognition by Canada’s Energy and Mines Ministers that increasing domestic biofuels production is an important part of strengthening Canada’s energy security and global competitiveness.The report states that “a stronger domestic biofuels industry could benefit the economy, environment, and national security.” It also identifies opportunities to grow Canadian production, reduce reliance on imports, support domestic feedstock supply chains, reduce emissions, and improve Canada’s competitiveness in the global low-carbon fuels market.Canada must respond to U.S. biofuel subsidies that are creating a competitive disadvantage for Canadian producers, while growing domestic production to strengthen energy security, reduce reliance on imports, and ensure Canadian-made biofuels can compete in the global low-carbon fuels market.“Canada’s biofuels sector is a clear economic and national security opportunity,” said Fred Ghatala, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada. “At a time of global trade uncertainty and energy market volatility, Canada has an opportunity to turn its domestic advantages into long-term economic strength. We have the feedstocks, production expertise, and market-based policy mix to build a stronger domestic biofuels sector that supports jobs, strengthens supply chains, and keeps more value here at home.”ABFC also welcomes the outcome of the 2026 Energy and Mines Ministers’ Conference, where federal, provincial and territorial ministers discussed working toward meeting 60% of domestic demand for biofuels through Canadian production by 2030. Ministers also agreed to continue discussions on increasing Canadian biofuels production, including the potential for domestic sustainable aviation fuel production, to grow the biofuel sector while improving Canada’s energy security.“Sustainable aviation fuel is an example of why domestic production enabled through clear policy matters,” added Ghatala. “Canada’s aviation sector depends heavily on imported fuel, and global competition for SAF investment is accelerating. A made-in-Canada SAF industry would strengthen aviation fuel security, create new markets for Canadian feedstocks, and position Canada to compete in one of the fastest-growing low-carbon fuel markets in the world.”ABFC looks forward to continuing to work with federal, provincial and territorial governments to advance practical measures that strengthen domestic production, improve competitiveness, support affordability, expand market access, and capture the economic, environmental and national security benefits of a resilient Canadian biofuels sector.-30-About the Advanced Biofuels Canada AssociationAdvanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for lower carbon and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel, marine, and jet fuels. ABFC members produce a portfolio of liquid clean fuels sustainable feedstocks, and intermediary products. Members also produce and consume low carbon gaseous products, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and low carbon hydrogen, and are engaged with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. ABFC members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel. production capacity globally and are leading suppliers of renewable and low carbon fuels in Canada and worldwide.

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