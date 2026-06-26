Idaho DMV announces updated proof of identity requirements

The DMV is updating its Proof of Identity requirements. Customers will need to present valid government‑issued photo ID when establishing a DMV profile.

The Idaho DMV will implement updated Proof of Identity requirements on July 1, 2026, in accordance with Idaho Code 49-306, 49-401B, and 49-504. The changes reflect statutory updates enacted during the 2026 legislative session and support consistent identity-verification practices across all DMV services.

Under the revised requirements, customers must present valid government-issued identification showing their full legal name, date of birth, and photograph when establishing a profile in the DMV system. For new customers to the Idaho DMV, establishing their customer profile will require presenting this identification in-person at the time their profile is created. Acceptable identification includes Idaho and out-of-state driver’s licenses and ID cards, U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents, U.S. military IDs, U.S. and foreign passports, Idaho concealed weapons permits, Native American photo identification, corrections-issued ID cards, and Mexican Consular IDs.

Certified birth documents may be accepted when accompanied by photo identification. Additional provisions apply for minors. Please visit www.dmv.idaho.gov or call 208-584-4343 for assistance.

These updates align DMV processes with current statute and ensure consistent, statewide identity-verification standards.