Prime Minister Carney announces national competition to restore official residence at 24 Sussex Drive

CANADA, June 26 - For more than 75 years, 24 Sussex Drive has served as the official residence of the Prime Minister of Canada and as a setting for diplomacy, public service, and decisions of national consequence. Today, after decades of deferred maintenance, the property is unoccupied and in critical condition. Canada has a responsibility to restore and protect this national landmark, put it back into service, and ensure it once again reflects our ambition, excellence, and national pride.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the launch of an independent national design-and-build competition to rehabilitate and modernise 24 Sussex Drive. The project will restore the property as a secure, accessible, sustainable, and functional official residence and working venue for Canada’s prime ministers, while preserving its defining heritage character.

The competition will be open to eligible Canadian firms, putting Canadian design excellence at the centre of the project. The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC), drawing on its expertise supporting major architectural competitions, will provide advice on the competition framework and convene an independent jury of distinguished Canadian experts in architecture, heritage conservation, and design. Chaired by Moshe Safdie, CC, one of Canada’s most renowned architects, the jury will provide key input to assess the proposals and will recommend the winning design to Cabinet. The jury’s members are: Carol Bélanger, Nicolas Demers-Stoddart, Omar Gandhi, Mamie Griffith, Patricia Kell, and Brigitte Shim, OC.

The winning proposal will be announced by Canada Day, July 1, 2027. The selected team will be responsible for both the design and construction of the project, ensuring that its proposal is ambitious yet achievable, and supported by a credible construction plan.

To minimise the cost to government, the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) will lead a national, non-partisan fundraising campaign, with the goal of raising all or most of the cost of the project. The campaign will give Canadians and philanthropic organisations an opportunity to contribute to the renewal of this important national landmark.

Canada’s institutions and traditions connect us to our history and help define our national identity. To remain strong and relevant, they must be renewed and adapted by each generation. By drawing on the best of Canadian talent and expertise, this independent and cost-effective process will bring 24 Sussex Drive into the 21st century and ensure it remains a source of pride, service, and national significance for generations to come.

Quotes

“Canadians rightly expect their leaders to take decisions where the benefits may only be realised long after they are in office. Good stewardship demands it, Canadians rightly expect it, and the future of our institutions depends on us leaving them better than we found them. We will restore 24 Sussex Drive to a standard worthy of the country it serves.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“For decades, 24 Sussex has stood at the centre of Canada’s national life. It has served prime ministers through moments of challenge and change, and it deserves to be brought into a new era. Our government’s approach is clear: restore it responsibly, manage costs carefully, and ensure taxpayers get value for money. And we will make sure this is a Canadian project, because our institutions should be built by Canada, drawing on the best of Canadians, Canadian companies, and Canadian expertise.” The Hon. Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

“24 Sussex Drive is more than a residence; it is an enduring symbol of Canadian democracy and an important part of our architectural and cultural heritage. The opportunity to renew it comes only once in a generation. By inviting Canada’s leading multidisciplinary teams to compete through an independent and transparent process, this initiative will showcase the design excellence, creativity, innovation, and expertise that define Canadian architecture and engineering. The RAIC is honoured to help support a competition process that is fair, rigorous, and worthy of one of Canada’s most significant public projects.” Johanna Hurme, President-elect of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada

“The Rideau Hall Foundation is proud to support a transparent, non-partisan campaign that gives all Canadians an opportunity to help restore this important public asset for future generations. 24 Sussex is a national institution and a symbol of Canada’s democratic continuity. This initiative reflects the Rideau Hall Foundation’s nation-building mandate to strengthen and celebrate the institutions that shape our shared public life.” Teresa Marques, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Rideau Hall Foundation

Quick facts

The RAIC has extensive experience supporting independent architectural competitions for nationally significant projects, including the redevelopment of Block 2 in the Parliamentary Precinct.

The RHF is an independent, nonpartisan charitable organisation with extensive expertise in leading large-scale fundraising campaigns for national projects and initiatives benefiting all Canadians.

Canada has six official residences, two of which are made available to the Prime Minister of Canada: 24 Sussex Drive, which has historically served as the Prime Minister’s main residence, and Harrington Lake, the Prime Minister’s country residence.

Since 2015, Canadian prime ministers and their families have lived at Rideau Cottage, a former residence of the Secretary to the Governor General, located on the grounds of Rideau Hall.

Built in 1868, 24 Sussex Drive was acquired by the Government of Canada in 1949 and refurbished as the official residence of the Prime Minister in 1950. Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent became its first prime ministerial resident in 1951.

In 1986, 24 Sussex Drive was designated a Classified Federal Heritage Building because of its direct association with Canadian prime ministers, its status as a nationally known landmark, and its contribution to the character of the surrounding area.

The residence has not undergone a comprehensive rehabilitation since it was converted into the Prime Minister’s official residence more than 75 years ago.

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