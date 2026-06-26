Zoning Board of Review Public Hearing July 23, 2026

NOTICE is hereby given that a Public Hearing by and before the Zoning Board of Review of the Town of Narragansett is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Narragansett Town Hall, 25 Fifth Avenue, to consider and act upon the following applications:

Appeal: Micheli, Plat L-1, Lots 4 and 250, 16 Pocono Road, of the Building and Zoning Official’s determination in Zoning Certificate ZC-26-2, issued March 16, 2026, and the failure to process the appellant’s request for a lot un-merger.

Appeal: Aschman, Plat W, Lot 154, 0 Tern Road, of the issuance of a Notice of Violation dated May 14, 2026, citing violations under Section 25.1-Building Permits and Section 2.2-Accessory Buildings and Uses.

Gibson Court Condominium Association (continued), Plat E, Lot 34-CM, Gardencourt Drive, to amend a condition from a previous Zoning Board approval dated March 18, 1987, at the above referenced property.

Brooks, Plat L, Lot 1-12, 39 Major Arnold Road, for relief under Appendix A of the Code of Ordinances of the Town of Narragansett, entitled Zoning, specifically a Variance and Special Use Permit from the Coastal Resources Overlay District (Section 4.4) and Variances from the Dimensional Regulations (Section 6.4) to demolish the existing dwelling and other associated improvements and construct a single-family dwelling with a two-car garage, a rear yard deck with stairs, a rear yard third floor balcony and asphalt driveway at the above referenced property.

Ocean Vibe Development, LLC/Mahoney, Plat N, Lot 56, 0 Stanton Avenue, for relief under Appendix A of the Code of Ordinances of the Town of Narragansett, entitled Zoning, specifically a Variance and a Special Use Permit from the Coastal Resources Overlay District (Section 4.4) and a Variance from the Dimensional Regulations (Section 6.4), to construct a three-bedroom single-family dwelling with a two-tiered rear yard sundeck, a front yard deck entryway with stairs and a driveway, at the above referenced property.

Said petitions are on file in the office of Community Development in the Town Hall and available for review during regular office hours. Individuals requesting interpreter services for the hearing impaired must notify the Department of Community Development at 401-782-0632, 48-hours in advance of the hearing date.