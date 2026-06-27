Public Hearing for Agricultural Protection Area in Tremonton

Dear Landowner,

Box Elder County has received a proposal to create an Agricultural Protection Area in the vicinity of a property that is listed in your name. Please be aware of an upcoming public hearing (notice is set forth below).

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing has been scheduled on July 7, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter, to receive public input regarding a proposal to create an Agricultural Protection Area in the Elwood Area of unincorporated Box Elder County. The public hearing will be held in the Commission Chambers at the Box Elder County Courthouse 1 S Main Street, Brigham City, Utah 84302. All interested parties are invited to attend.

*Please see attached map showing the location of the proposed Agricultural Protection Area.

Sincerely,

Marla R. Young

Box Elder County Clerk