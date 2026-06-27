HUD and VA Announce Funding to Support Over 2,500 Homeless Veterans

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins today announced $33 million in funding for the HUD–Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. The funds will support 2,532 new HUD-VASH vouchers for homeless Veterans across 265 Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) in 44 states. View local impact.

In addition, HUD is awarding $10 million in administrative fees across 289 PHAs in 46 states that currently administer the program. These funds will support activities that assist in leasing HUD-VASH vouchers and improving program delivery.

“The Trump administration is committed to ending Veteran homelessness across America. HUD is pleased to work alongside the VA to serve a vulnerable population that honorably served us,” said Secretary Turner. “Today’s investment will help provide resources to support more than 2,500 homeless Veterans in achieving stable housing and self-sufficiency.”

“No one who served their country should face homelessness,” said Secretary Collins. “This funding will help us deliver critical support to thousands of Veterans across the nation, and builds on the progress made last year when VA housed more than 51,000 homeless Veterans.”

Since 2010, Veteran homelessness has declined by 56.1% nationwide, with HUD-VASH playing a significant role in that reduction.

With today’s awards, the total number of active HUD-VASH vouchers exceeds 118,000 nationwide. Since 2008, more than 250,000 Veterans have obtained safe, stable, and affordable housing through HUD-VASH.

The HUD-VASH program provides critical rental assistance and supportive services to help Veterans experiencing homelessness across the nation. The program is a joint initiative between HUD and the VA, combining HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance for homeless Veterans with case management and clinical services provided by the VA. These services are delivered through VA medical centers (VAMCs), community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs), VA contractors, and other designated VA entities.

HUD-VASH operates in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.



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