Traffic Alert: Scheduled ramp closures and narrowed lanes on Interstate 81 in Botetourt and Roanoke Counties

SALEM – As part of the widening project on Interstate 81 from mile marker 143 to 150, ramps will be closed or narrowed in Botetourt and Roanoke Counties over the next few weeks.

Beginning the night of Sunday, June 28, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, the off-ramp of I-81 northbound at exit 150B will be narrowed.

On Thursday, July 2, the on-ramp of exit 150A onto southbound I-81 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

On Monday, July 6, from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., the on-ramp at exit 150B onto southbound I-81 will be narrowed.

On Tuesday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 8, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the off-ramp from I-81 southbound at exit 150A will be closed.

In addition, from Monday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 21, the southbound I-81 150B ramp may be closed or narrowed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers can use alternate exits at 150 during any of the ramp closures or use exit 146 for access to Route 11 to return to the area at exit 150.

Message boards will alert drivers of the closures and should watch for any changes or updates as these closures are weather dependent.

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