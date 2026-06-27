Attorney General Ford and Secretary of State Aguilar Announce Victory Blocking Trump Administration from Exerting Federal Control Over Elections. Again.

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar announced they have secured a victory in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts blocking President Trump’s unlawful executive order that attempted to interfere with states’ constitutional authority to administer elections. Attorney General Ford, alongside the attorneys general of California, Massachusetts and Washington, co-led a multistate lawsuit that challenged the administration’s attempt to restrict voting to individuals on lists pre-authorized by the federal government and voting-by-mail to lists maintained by the U.S. Postal Service.

"Let me be clear: I will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Nevada’s elections or infringe upon the sovereign rights of our state,” said Attorney General Ford. This is the second case in two days in which the courts have overturned the Trump administration’s efforts to interfere with our secure and lawful election processes. As long as I am attorney general, Nevada's elections will be run by Nevada, free from unlawful federal overreach.”

"Nevada proves time and time again that we run some of the most secure elections in the country — and I will continue to stand up against anyone who tries to interfere with that,” said Secretary Aguilar. “I’m grateful to the courts for affirming states’ constitutional right to run elections and blocking the Trump administration from illegally changing the rules before the November election.”

This decision comes after Attorney General Ford’s win in a separate case yesterday, June 24, in a lawsuit challenging another of President Trump’s unlawful executive orders that attempted to require unnecessary voter registration requirements; force states to ignore mail ballots that are cast by Election Day but received by election officials just days afterward; and withhold federal funding from the States if they fail to comply. The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled in favor of the coalition in the earlier case, declaring key provisions of the executive order unconstitutional and inconsistent with federal law.



On March 31, 2026, President Trump signed an executive order purporting to develop lists of eligible voters in each state and directing the U.S. Postal Service, an independent federal agency, to develop its own such list and transmit mail ballots only to those on the list. The executive order also threatened states and elections officials with criminal prosecution and the loss of federal funding if they do not comply with his demands. In their lawsuit challenging the unlawful executive order, the attorneys general argued that the order would require states to act contrary to their own election laws, voter roll procedures and vote-by-mail systems.



The court’s decision declares the challenged sections of the Executive Order to be unconstitutional and beyond the president’s authority and enjoins the defendants from implementing them with respect to the November 3, 2026, election — and any earlier federal election in the plaintiff states. The coalition will submit a proposed judgment to the court within the next seven days.



In addition to the co-lead states of California, Massachusetts and Washington, Attorney General Ford was joined in this lawsuit by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as the governor of Pennsylvania.

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