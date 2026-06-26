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Fire Rescue and Other Departments Responding to Two Brushfires in the Maytown Area

Posted On: June 26, 2026

Fire Rescue and Other Departments Responding to Two Brushfires in the Maytown Area

Firefighters are responding to two brushfires in the Maytown area of southern Volusia County, each currently estimated at 250 acres. Volusia County Fire Rescue is working alongside the Florida Forest Service, the Port Orange Fire Department, and the Deltona Fire Department to contain the fires.

The fires are not currently threatening homes or other structures, and no evacuations are in effect. Residents in and around the Maytown area may see smoke and detect the odor as firefighters continue suppression efforts. Residents who see smoke associated with the brushfires do not need to call 911. However, they should call if they observe active flames outside the current incident areas or another immediate emergency.

Volusia County will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as additional information becomes available.

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Fire Rescue and Other Departments Responding to Two Brushfires in the Maytown Area

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