Chairman Arrington on Squawk Box: “We're stopping criminals from stealing hard-earned tax dollars” in Reconciliation 3.0

June 26, 2026

Watch here

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Today, House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) joined CNBC’s Squawk Box to discuss using Reconciliation 3.0 to provide our troops with the resources they need, address affordability measures for hardworking Americans, andpay for it all using the President’s War on Fraud.

On what will be in the Reconciliation to3.0 package:

“Safeguarding elections, along with stopping fraud and supporting our troops, and dealing with the residual unaffordability that has hung over from the Biden administration's failed policies, are all wrapped up in a Reconciliation 3.0. And I think it's our only viablelegislative option between now and November to actually execute on these things.”

On addressing widespread fraud:

“We're stopping criminals from stealing hard-earned tax dollars that are jeopardizing the sustainability of these programs supporting vulnerable Americans. I mean, that's the focus. Five hundred billion dollars—not my numbers—the Government Accountability Office: $500 billion in fraud. That's a million dollars a minute, every hour of every day, for an entire year. That's what we're leaking in terms of our government and our treasure being defrauded. It's Texas and California's budgets combined. It's larger than the economies of over half the countries in the world.”

On the inclusion of the SAVE Act in Reconciliation 3.0:

“There's a long list of radical ideas from the New Democrat Socialist Party, but that has to be on the top of the list of head-scratching ideas and notions, that it would be offensive to have people other than American citizens voting in elections. And to have, again, a basic safeguard that you'd have to show your ID, like you do to get on a plane or check into a hotel or buy a six-pack of beer. But that's where we are. That's the clear contrast between the two parties, which again, Joe, is another reason I think we need the SAVE Act as part of reconciliation. I haven't seen many Democrats that didn't jump when you dangled some money in front of them. So there is the hope that if you put some incentive money, states led by Democrats might just engage in implementing these safeguards. But if they don't, it will be just another way to delineate what Democrats stand for and what Republicans want to try to do to make this country safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”