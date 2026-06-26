Six New Members Set to Join the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

Charleston, W.Va. — The West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame (WVAFHOF) will honor six new inductees with a banquet on Saturday, July 11, at Jackson’s Mill. The evening will start with a reception at 4:00 p.m. followed by dinner at 5:00 p.m.

“This year’s inductees represent the very best of West Virginia’s agriculture and forestry communities,” said Matthew Wilson, AFHOF board president. “Their lifelong commitment to innovation, stewardship, and service has made a lasting impact not only on their industries, but on the families and communities they support. It’s an honor to recognize individuals whose work continues to strengthen and shape the future of West Virginia.”

Chartered in 1974, the WVAFHOF honors West Virginians who have made outstanding contributions to the establishment, development, advancement, and improvement of agriculture, forestry, and family life in West Virginia and around the world.

Lloyd Earnest

Cameron (Marshall Co.)

Agriculture

Earnest grew up on a cattle farm in Marshall County where he developed a strong work ethic farming alongside his family. A graduate of WVU, with a degree in food science, he dedicated more than 30 years to agricultural and science education in Marshall County Schools. He taught vocational agriculture at Cameron High School for more than 25 years, while also serving as an FFA advisor and mentor to hundreds of students. Earnest coached multiple state champion judging teams, guided 75 students to earn their State FFA Degree, and helped five students achieve the American FFA Degree. He has held leadership roles in numerous agricultural organizations, including the West Virginia Farm Bureau and the West Virginia FFA Foundation.

Lynwood “Woody” Ireland

Pullman (Ritchie Co.)

Agriculture

Ireland is a lifelong farmer, public servant, and advocate for agriculture. Raised on his family’s farm in Ritchie County, he has dedicated more than 70 years to the agricultural industry. After earning a bachelor’s degree from WVU and serving two years in the U.S. Army, Ireland returned to help grow the family farm, a 1,200-acre beef cattle operation that is still in business today. He has served as the President of the West Virginia Farm Bureau, led the West Virginia Arabian Horse Association and the West Virginia Horse Council, and served for a decade in the West Virginia House of Delegates where he was a respected voice for agriculture, private property rights, rural communities, and responsible energy development. His commitment to youth and community service includes decades of involvement with 4-H, FFA, livestock programs, county fairs, and agricultural fundraisers. Among his many honors are the Champion of Integrity in Politics Award, Ritchie County Farm of the Year, 4-H All Star recognition, and an Honorary FFA Degree.

Donnie Tenney

Tallmansville (Upshur Co.)

Agriculture

Tenney was raised on a small, diversified farm. He is a Vietnam veteran and completed his education at WVU and West Virginia Wesleyan College. Tenney has dedicated his life to agriculture, conservation, and public service, including 18 years as an Upshur County Commissioner and five decades as owner and operator of Appalachian Acres, Inc., a 45-acre farm featuring managed timberland, high tunnels, and greenhouses. He currently serves as chairman of the Tygarts Valley Conservation District, where he has been a supervisor for 18 years, and is president of the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts. Tenney is deeply committed to community outreach, hosting field days, producing maple and sorghum syrup, supporting Farm to School initiatives, and teaching sustainable practices like microgreen production.

Edward Kraynok

Sharon, PA

Forestry

Kraynok’s distinguished career has spanned more than four decades in forest management, timberland operations, and natural resource leadership across the Appalachian region. He earned a bachelor’s degree in forest science from Penn State in 1973 and began his career with Frazee Lumber Company. Starting as a forester in West Virginia, he quickly advanced through leadership roles. He joined Coastal Lumber Company in 1977 where he played an instrumental role in the company’s acquisition of Frazee Lumber, expanding Coastal’s operational footprint. Over the next 35 years, he helped grow the company’s land base and served as vice president. He is a member of the Society of American Foresters and served as president of the West Virginia Forestry Association.

Dale Woody

Buckhannon (Upshur Co.)

Forestry

Since 1950, Woody has dedicated his life to the land and timber industry of West Virginia. He worked alongside his father at the family sawmill on Jenks Fork in Upshur County. After serving in the West Virginia National Guard, he returned home and helped grow Woody Lumber Company into one of the state’s most respected timber operations. He was named president of the company in 1966. Woody helped expand the company internationally through Woody Forest Products and represented West Virginia on the Hardwood Products Trade Mission to Asia in 1985. He received the West Virginia Forestry Association President’s Award in 1989 and served for many years on the First Community Bank Board of Directors. At 88 years old, Woody still works daily caring for the forests he loves.

Dennis “Denny” Barron

Shepherdstown (Jefferson Co.)

Family Life

Barron is a lifelong resident of Jefferson County. His enduring passion has been 4-H and community service. Beginning as a 4-H member in 1961, he has devoted more than 65 years to the organization as a leader, mentor, fundraiser, and advocate. He played a pivotal role in integrating the West Virginia 4-H Foundation into the WVU Foundation, helping position its assets for long-term growth and sustainability. He also established endowments supporting 4-H youth and college students. His many honors include induction into the West Virginia 4-H Hall of Fame, the Distinguished Mountaineer Award, and numerous recognitions for public service, leadership, and community impact.

Lloyd Earnest

Lynwood “Woody” Ireland

Donnie Tenney

Edward Kraynok

Dale Woody